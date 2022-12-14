Last week, the Lawrence County Commission approved a proposal to purchase up to $1.2 million in road equipment to replace current failing equipment.
“This has been talked about for months and years,” said Commission Chairman Bobby Burch. “The equipment we have is severely outdated.
“When I call about an issue on a road, it gets fixed immediately. But it gets fixed with the equipment that we have, and sometimes it’s just not the job that the citizens deserve to get.”
County Engineer Winston Sitton is hopeful to purchase seven pieces of equipment with the approved funds: a tracked excavator, a herbicide truck, a smooth drum roller, a ride-on broom, an asphalt hot trailer, a one-man pothole patcher truck, and a 28-foot boom mower. The purchases are expected to be made prior to upcoming price increases in the new year.
“Winston brought it to our attention around October that a lot of prices that we’re looking at equipment – on the ACCA bid list and the State bid list – some of these are going up 40 percent,” said Burch.
“[It doesn’t matter] how much money we have or how much equipment we have to put down if we don’t have the equipment to put it down,” said Commissioner Kyle Pankey. “We’ve got to have the equipment.”
According to Pankey, the cost to repair and continue to use the county’s current equipment is prohibitive.
“[The county’s] equipment needs to be repaired,” said Pankey. “It’s not $2 or $3,000 repairs; it’s several hundred-thousand dollar repairs.”
The motion included a provision to allow County Administrator Heather Dyar Rose the discretion over which funds to use for the purchases. The money is expected to come from the ARPA and Road and Bridge funds.
The proposal passed with unanimous support.
Sitton thanked the commission for approving the proposal.
“It’s really going to make a difference in the road department and what we can do,” said Sitton.
During the meeting, the commission considered 17 items of new business. Prominent among them were the West Morgan East Lawrence Water Board appointment, approval of the Archive window quotes, creation of a “Color Committee” for the courthouse renovations, the placement of county roll-off dumpsters, and a commercial and residential garbage rate increase.
Former Commissioner Jesse Byrd was appointed by the commission as the new member of the West Morgan East Lawrence Water Board. He was nominated by Commissioner Norman Pool. Former East Lawrence and Hazlewood coach Jack Steele was nominated by Commissioner Amard Martin. Martin’s motion failed; Pool’s passed.
The commission approved a proposal to replace the Lawrence County Archive’s cracked windows. They agreed with Archivist Wendy Hazle’s recommendation to award the bid to McDaniel Window and Door Company for $17,451.77.
A proposal passed to create a Color Committee to help guide architects on the renovations at the old courthouse. Moving forward, the committee will make decisions with the architects regarding interior colors and materials.
Rose volunteered for the committee. She planned to ask three others to join the committee: Tabitha Pace, the President and CEO of Industrial Development Board; Mechelle Graham, the commission accountant; and Myra Yarbrough, the wife of State Representative Ernie Yarbrough. The sitting commission chairman will also be on the committee.
Lastly, the commission addressed the roll-off dumpsters placement within the county’s districts and the monthly commercial and residential garbage rates. Commissioner Martin requested the previously removed roll-off dumpsters to be replaced in his district, but he did not make a motion. Pankey motioned to have a single roll-off dumpster placed in each district.
Pool made a substitute motion to leave all the roll-offs where they were, and to return a single dumpster to Commissioner Martin’s district. Commissioner Martin would place the roll-off at his discretion within the district.
Both motions failed. The roll-offs will remain as currently placed pending future discussion. Burch voiced a desire to have a work session to continue conversations about the roll-offs.
“I do hope we can have a work session to resolve a lot of the issues,” said Burch. “These are important issues to the citizens of this county.”
The commission considered a proposal to raise the monthly residential and commercial (roll-off) garbage rates. During the previous work session, Solid Waste Director Angela Baldwin reported a deficit due to the rising cost of parts and labor. She recommended a residential raise from $14.00 to $17.00, and from $3.00 to $5.00 for extra carts.
“Nobody likes to pay more,” said Pankey. “But with the facts and the figures that have been presented to us, we all see where the money is going to, where it’s coming from, and what it’s going to cost to continue.”
According to Baldwin, the increased prices remain lower than surrounding areas.
The proposal passed. Commissioner Martin voted nay, citing concerns about raising rates on citizens.
