Traffic stop leads to drug arrest on Byler Road

Burgess

A Moulton resident was arrested on Saturday, May 20, after a traffic stop on Byler Road. Eric Rollins Burgess was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and second degree possession of marijuana.

On May 20, Moulton Police Officer Epifanio “Murphy” Dejoya was on patrol in the Byler Road area. A black car ran a stop sign at the Byler Road and Rosenwald Street intersection. Dejoya flashed his lights and pulled the car over.

