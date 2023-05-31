Traffic stop leads to drug arrest on Byler Road

A Moulton resident was arrested on Saturday, May 20, after a traffic stop on Byler Road. Eric Rollins Burgess was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of prescription drugs, and second degree possession of marijuana.
On May 20, Moulton Police Officer Epifanio “Murphy” Dejoya was on patrol in the Byler Road area. A black car ran a stop sign at the Byler Road and Rosenwald Street intersection. Dejoya flashed his lights and pulled the car over.
He spoke with the driver, identified as Burgess, 42. He asked him to step out of the vehicle. Burgess was patted down, and Dejoya found a glass smoking pipe in his pocket. He also found a plastic bag containing prescription pills.
Dejoya field tested the substance inside the pipe; it returned positive for methamphetamine.
He searched the car and found a plastic bag of marijuana.
Burgess was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. At the jail, Dejoya searched Burgess again. He discovered a diminutive .22 caliber pistol inside the man’s pants.
In addition to the drug charges, Burgess was charged with first degree promoting prison contraband and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He was issued a warning for the traffic violation. His total bond was set at $13,500.
Two days prior to the arrest, a town hall meeting involving the community and MPD was held at Freeman Tabernacle MB Church. During the meeting, several community members requested a heavier presence in the area to dissuade frequently occurring traffic violations.
According to a release from MPD, Dejoya’s presence on May 20 resulted from the requests.
