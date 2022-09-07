Jennifer Trull of Moulton  has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Arts. UA awarded over 1,400 degrees during its summer commencement ceremonies on August 6, 2022.

With a beautiful campus, dozens of challenging academic programs, expert faculty and numerous opportunities for service and growth, The University of Alabama is a place where legends are made. UA offers its students a premier educational, cultural and social experience with more than 200 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs.

