The Auburn University College of Agriculture and Alabama Cooperative Extension System Farm and Agribusiness Management Team annual outlook conference is scheduled for December 15th at the Alabama Farmers Federation Building at 2108 East South Blvd., in Montgomery. State and regional economic experts will discuss an array of agricultural activities relevant to Alabama while examining the current agricultural economic situation and the outlook for the year ahead. Beyond commodity discussions, topics will include policy, land, and competition and price transparency in the beef industry. The event will include several opportunities for questions and answers.

Registration for the Alabama Outlook Conference is free and a lunch will be provided with advance registration.  Visit https://www.aces.edu/event/annual-alabama-agricultural-outlook-conference/ to register.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.