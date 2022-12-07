The Auburn University College of Agriculture and Alabama Cooperative Extension System Farm and Agribusiness Management Team annual outlook conference is scheduled for December 15th at the Alabama Farmers Federation Building at 2108 East South Blvd., in Montgomery. State and regional economic experts will discuss an array of agricultural activities relevant to Alabama while examining the current agricultural economic situation and the outlook for the year ahead. Beyond commodity discussions, topics will include policy, land, and competition and price transparency in the beef industry. The event will include several opportunities for questions and answers.
Scheduled topics include:
-Foreign Investment in Agricultural Lands, led by Mykel Taylor, ALFA Eminent Scholar, Auburn University.
-Heirs’ Property in Alabama: Where is it, how does it relate to agriculture, and what can be done about it? Presented by Ryan Thomson, Assistant Professor, Auburn University,
-Preparing for the Next Farm Bill from an Alabama Perspective with Adam Rabinowitz, Assistant Professor and Extension Economist, Auburn University
-Conservation Practice Trends and Marketing Opportunities for Alabama Row Crop Producers with Wendiam Sawadgo, Assistant Professor and Extension Economist, Auburn University
-Alabama Forest Industry: Timber Market & Trending Topics presented by Adam Maggard, Assistant Professor and Extension Specialist, Auburn University
-Poultry Market Outlook and the Future of the Tournament Pay System with Dennis Brothers, Associate Extension Professor, Alabama Cooperative Extension System
-Cattle Marketing and Transparency with Josh Maples, Associate Professor, Mississippi State University
For more information, contact Adam Rabinowitz, assistant professor and extension economist, at 334-844-5620 or via email at adam.rabinowitz@auburn.edu.
