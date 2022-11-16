A Hatton man who was allegedly shot in the leg by his mother after beating his brother with a baseball bat last Wednesday night died unexpectedly Thursday after being released from the hospital, authorities said.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood confirmed the death of Lucas Harville, 43. Harville's body was taken to the state forensics office in Huntsville where an autopsy has been ordered, Norwood said.

