There was a group of little girls. Like all little girls everywhere, they loved playing dress-up in their mother’s clothes and high heel shoes. This generation of little girls would be the first of a break-out  new breed of women who would grow up to break Southern traditions like wearing gloves and hats on all social occasions. It would be the start of a rebellion that would end up with the typical Southern belle going out in public wearing halter tops and bellbottomed jeans, but for this period in their lives, they were being groomed to become little replica’s of their mothers and grandmothers, and great-grandmothers, ad infinitium. These traditions, or some of them, date all the way back to the pre-Civil War era. They were a steadfast and almost unbreakable theme that would characterize women in the South for generations to come. 

But in October of 1965, they were as ingrained in southern culture and tradition as grits and gravy, and the little girls hardly knew any variation of these rules they would be expected to carry on to their own children, or the rite of passage they were being prepared for by playing dress up in their mamma’s good clothes. 

