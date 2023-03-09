There was a group of little girls. Like all little girls everywhere, they loved playing dress-up in their mother’s clothes and high heel shoes. This generation of little girls would be the first of a break-out new breed of women who would grow up to break Southern traditions like wearing gloves and hats on all social occasions. It would be the start of a rebellion that would end up with the typical Southern belle going out in public wearing halter tops and bellbottomed jeans, but for this period in their lives, they were being groomed to become little replica’s of their mothers and grandmothers, and great-grandmothers, ad infinitium. These traditions, or some of them, date all the way back to the pre-Civil War era. They were a steadfast and almost unbreakable theme that would characterize women in the South for generations to come.
But in October of 1965, they were as ingrained in southern culture and tradition as grits and gravy, and the little girls hardly knew any variation of these rules they would be expected to carry on to their own children, or the rite of passage they were being prepared for by playing dress up in their mamma’s good clothes.
It was Kathy Slaton’s eighth birthday. Her mother, LeRuth Slaton, planned it with the attention to detail that she would have planned a wedding reception or a house warming, both occasions considered milestones in a Southern woman’s life.
Mrs. Slaton had the invitations to read that the celebrants should wear their mother’s heels, hats and any clothes that would fit and be appropriate for the occasion. The group of girls who were invited were, for the most part, town kids who on any other fall day might be seen riding a bicycle around town, maybe running errands or playing ball on the elementary school playground with other town kids who had a lot of free time after school.
A couple of them lived on farms or in houses in the country. They often visited their cousins or friends and many times stayed in town after school so that they could meet up at Walgreen’s Drug Store for milkshakes and cherry pie a’la’mode until their dads got off work and gave them a ride home.
Sometimes, if they were feeling very brave, they would go to the Courthouse Annex located next door to Walgreen’s and ride up to the second floor on the only elevator in town. They rode up and down the two floors until some grown up in an office got tired of the giggling and ran them out of the building.
A few days before the birthday party mothers started thinking about their daughter’s attire. Some of the girls got to choose what they wanted to wear but others struggled in and out of clothes their mothers thought most appropriate. Karen’s mother, Peggy, picked out Karen’s outfit for her, blouse, skirt, gloves and hat, all matching perfectly, of course, but stopping just short of having her wear that torturous instrument of women’s apparel that no self-respecting lady could do without, a girdle. But all of them would have had on a slip, either a half slip or a full one, with straps that fell down every 30 seconds, forcing the wear-ee to struggle with those infernal things the whole day long.
The day before the party most of them had an ensemble laid out on the bed in the guest room. These outfits consisted of various items that belonged to the girl, like her Easter dress, or something along the lines of Sunday best. But all of them had to have some piece of clothing or accessories that belonged to her female ancestors. Karen Gentry, recalls that her handwritten invitation, delivered by the postman, expressly required that the guests, “wear something from your mother’s wardrobe along with a stylish hat.”
Some of them wore white wrist length gloves, others wore blouses that their mothers considered ideal for this event, and all of them, with a few exceptions, wore hats.
Karen’s mother, a beautiful blonde lady, always impeccably dressed, had plenty of clothes to fit that description. “I even wore her heels that day,” Karen recalls.
She remembers everyone being dressed the part on the day of the party. “Mr. Slaton filmed us as we exited Kathy’s playhouse to model our attire,” she said.
Kathy Slaton Wallmeyer, the honoree, recalls her daddy filming them with a huge video camera that day, instructing them on how to come out of her playhouse, which was a gift for her fifth birthday. Mr. Slaton had three sons before Kathy, he loved his boys but he adored his little girl.
Alene Littrell, mother of one of the young models, baked a cake shaped like a dress with a Barbie doll placed in the center. “It was a fun afternoon celebrating with Kathy and it was the best birthday party I ever attended,” Karen said emphatically.
Kathy describes her cake as being absolutely every little girl’s dream cake, “It looked like a ruffled dress, with really fluffy pink frosting and I loved it!” she said. “It had a Barbie doll in the center.”
The Slaton’s lived just outside of the city limits on a dead-end street. The house and lawn were adorned for the occasion with balloons and streamers.
Lisa Weinmann Steele recalls the event in much the same way as Karen. “This was a group of girls who were together a lot, we even went to one another’s church for Vacation Bible School or other religious events,” she said.
“Playing dress-up and having tea parties was a common pastime for us, but not as formal and elegant as Kathy’s birthday party,” she continued. “This party would be remembered for years to come.”
Ibby Irwin Coffey and the Slaton’s were neighbors. She played with Kathy Slaton every day and has cherished memories of their days of making playhouses under cattle feeders in the fields along the Wren Road and of playing in Kathy’s playhouse all day long, riding their bikes to the swimming pool and not seeing their parents until it was suppertime.
Of course, they were little ladies when it was required of them. Children were taught manners back then and they taught them to their children. Everyone knew to say ‘yes, ma’am, and ‘no, sir’ to anyone older than you, and that pretty much meant anyone who had graduated high school.
Back then those rules of etiquette mattered. Girls should know which fork to use, and how to set a formal dinner table. Karen Gentry recalls her mother teaching her how to set a proper table, a lesson she passed along to her daughter, Kelley, however, somewhere in the mid – nineties (or in some cases when the TV tray was introduced into American households) that tradition became a thing of the past and nowadays people more commonly eat off of paper plates in front of the television.
These little girls were also of a generation that played outdoors, or rode bicycles to the local swimming pool without adult supervision for the entire day, if their mom’s worked outside the home. This was not uncommon, in fact, that’s one of the things that baby boomers always recall; that their neighborhoods and their small towns were for the most part, safe havens and that the whole town watched out for them, rather than just two parents.
Many of them will quickly tell you that you didn’t talk back to the man at the grocery store, the drug shop or the barber shop because in all likelihood he was in the Lion’s Club with your dad, or his wife was your teacher, and in that case your parents were waiting at home for you with a switch, or more often, waiting to send you to get a switch.
And no one ever, ever talked back to a teacher. That was probably one of the worst crimes a kid could commit…that and sassing your parents. For one thing, it was common knowledge that all elementary school principals had electric paddles. This may or may not have been true, but the rumor persisted for several generations.
These lessons have been lost to the current generation. They say it’s not required any longer that white only be worn between Easter and Labor Day, and ditto for open toed shoes. Now you see sandals and shorts in November. Our mothers would be rolling over.
These little girls are all grown up now. Most of them still live here in Moulton, or close by. Lisa Steele is a Nurse Practitioner in Auburn, who comes home every chance she gets, and Karen just moved to Tuscaloosa to be near her daughter, and grandchildren, but laments that she was censored on facebook for taking a photo of her neighbors crape myrtle.
Kathy Slaton Wallmeyer and her husband, Augie, live in Richmond, VA and have three children, a daughter, Katie, (Daniel) who have three children whose names might sound familiar, Slaton, Mary Madison, Anne Temple, and Hill. They also have two sons, the oldest, William Slaton Wallmeyer, and his wife, Mary Alice have a three year old son, Luke Slaton Wallmeyer, and their youngest son, Jamie, and wife Gabriela, live close by.
Kathy misses the closeness to people she had in Moulton, and still stays in contact with her friends. She remembers her eighth birthday party, the one in this story, as being extra special. “I think mom had games for us to play and we had cake and ice cream on the picnic table outside near my playhouse,” she recalls. “I think we played pin the tail on the donkey and there were prizes! Mom was always very creative and loved entertaining!”
Kathy’s dad, Arthur Slaton, bought The Moulton Advertiser in 1946. It was owned by the family until 2007, when it was purchased by the Decatur Daily. Luke took over when his father passed away in July, 1982. The family ran the paper for a total of 61 years.
Kathy still comes to visit and catch up on the local news. Some things, like old friends, just can’t be replaced.
Although times and traditions have changed, one can always hope that there will be a need for someone to teach young women how to make beds, set a formal table, know what a china pattern is, and the freedom to ride a bike down a city street without danger.
This is a story told about a time before cell phones, color tv, and video games. It was long distance to call to Decatur. There were no video stores and vaping didn’t exist. Isn’t it ironic that the kids could iron their own clothes, knew the 4-H Club oath by heart and what manners were because they used them every day, and were so happy?
Special thanks to Karen Gentry for supplying the photo and the memories.
