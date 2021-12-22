2nd annual Christmas Memorial Cruise honors late Courtland historian

A second annual Christmas Memorial Cruise drew locals to downtown Courtland last week to honor late historian, Lisa Pace.
“We had a good turnout…it was great to see everyone,” Pace’s husband Greg, who organized the event, said. “I would just like to take a moment and express my thanks to all who came out and braved the rain.”
He planned the Christmas Cruise on the third Thursday of December to commemorate his wife’s part in making the Courtland Third Thursday events possible in 2019.
“Those Third Thursday Courtland events were so special to her,” Pace said following the inaugural event last year.
Pace is planning to see the Third Thursday Slowdown events, which are held monthly beginning in the spring, return to downtown Courtland in April or May of 2022.
“We’ll be continuing those events and doing other things to help promote tourism in Courtland,” he said. “It’s what Lisa would have wanted.”
Lisa Pace passed away unexpectedly in Sept. of 2020. She was a prominent figure in Courtland and North Alabama, serving on several historic boards.
Pace was also an active member of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society and served as director for several Courtland community events, including the town’s annual Wings Over Courtland festival, which honors local military veterans.
The 2020 Lisa Pace Memorial Cruise featured a procession of 41 vehicles. Though the memorial was smaller than its inaugural year, Greg Pace said a procession of about 20 vehicles, all decked in holiday lights and ribbon, began at Roy Coffey Park in downtown Courtland.
He said a route through the historic town allowed participants to enjoy Christmas lights of Courtland and ended on the town square, where refreshments were served.
Pace said he plans to hold a third Memorial Cruise in his wife’s honor, which will also be held on the third Thursday of December in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.