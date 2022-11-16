The Jackson House Foundation will host two events at the historic building in the coming weeks.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Foundation will have a bake sale. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and conclude at 2:00 p.m. Red velvet cakes, coconut cakes, pound cakes, and more will be available for purchase. The Jackson House Foundation Facebook page will post an items list closer to the event date.
