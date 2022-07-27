Athens man arrested, stolen Mercedes recovered in Moulton

An Athens man is in the Lawrence County Jail after Moulton Police recovered a vehicle reported stolen from Florida, according to a report from the police department.
Steven Eric McCulloch, 31, of Alabama 31 in Athens, is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was arrested on Friday, July 15, when Police Sgt. Casey Baker checked registration on a suspicious vehicle driving through Walmart parking lot on Alabama 157. The black 2001 Mercedes Benz was confirmed stolen by the Lakeland County Sheriff’s Department in Florida, the report said.
“Mr. McCulloch did not admit to stealing the vehicle, but did have several conflicting explanations on how he obtained ownership of the car,” the report states. “Once the vehicle was confirmed stolen, Mr. McCulloch was placed under arrest. An inventory of the vehicle revealed several items of drug paraphernalia.”
Items recovered from the vehicle included a glass smoking pipe and a set of digital scales, each with marijuana residue, and two syringes.
McCulloch was transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where he remained as of Friday, with bond set at $6,000.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight said the case remains under investigation with his department and other law enforcement agencies in Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.