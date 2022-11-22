Cold fails to hinder Courtland event

Last Thursday’s Courtland Park movie event, hosted by students from the University of North Alabama, was moved from the park to the train depot because of cold weather. However, that did not prevent those gathered from enjoying the event.
“We had a great time,” said Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles.
Approximately 30 people attended the event. It featured the iconic movie, “Back to the Future.” Theater snacks – such as fresh popcorn, boxed candies, and sodas – were provided for attendees.
The event was a part of UNA’s Appalachian Teaching Project. Attendees learned about the Singing River Trail, the Tennessee RiverLine, and the history of Courtland itself.
“The UNA students did an excellent job putting the event together,” said Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles.
The Appalachian Teaching Project will wrap up at the end of the semester, but Dr. Carolyn Crawford, director of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area (MSNHA), expects UNA and MSNHA to stay involved in Courtland’s future.
“The students have really enjoyed the semester,” said Crawford, “In fact, one of the history majors in the course is now going to write her undergraduate thesis on Courtland’s history!”
