Lawrence Medical not unaffected by latest surge in COVID infections

As schools across North Alabama continued to announced campus closures this week due to the pandemic, local hospital Lawrence Medical Center also feels the strain brought on by the latest surge of infections.
“Like everywhere else, we’re short-staffed,” LMC CEO Dean Griffin said Tuesday, explaining that many staff members are either positive or in quarantine due to COVID exposures.
He said many part-time workers have picked up extra shifts to help, and several full-time employees are working overtime to get the hospital through the resurgence brought on by the highly contagious omicron variant.
“We’re not great, but we’re okay,” he added. “We have enough people to take care of our patients… our wonderful staff and physicians have stepped up, and they’re doing a great job.”
According to Griffin, LMC is averaging about four in-patients a week. “That’s the most we’ve had during this latest surge. We might have two to four hospitalized with COVID on any given day,” he said.
Though hospitalizations aren’t up at the Moulton hospital, Griffin said Moulton Urgent Care is testing 60 to 70 patients for the virus each day—a number Griffin said is well above average for the Urgent Care facility.
“We’re seeing a fairly significant amount of those come back positive, but not so many hospitalizations. They’re able to treat most patients for their symptoms and send them home,” he said.
Patients seeking to be tested for the virus are urged to visit the Urgent Care facility or call their physician rather than walk into the LMC emergency room, Griffin added. He also urged patients to call ahead if they are experiencing symptoms or have been exposed.
According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, Lawrence County is averaging a 54% positivity rate among tests taken in the last seven days, with more than 200 cases reported in the last week.
Griffin said LMC doesn’t track data concerning vaccination rates among hospital and Urgent Care patients who test positive for the virus. According to ADPH data, about 44% of the county’s population are at least partially vaccinated.
In neighboring Morgan County, Decatur Morgan Hospital reported 48 COVID patients on Friday, which reflects about half its pandemic peak. The number still more than doubled the hospital’s patient count compared to about two weeks ago, according to reports.
ADPH data showed Morgan County averaged about 200 new cases per day last week.
Statewide, Alabama reported more than 8,200 cases in the last week. ADPH data showed 80 Alabamians have died from the coronavirus since the start of the new year. The state reports a total of 16,734 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
