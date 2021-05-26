Two people have been arrested on theft and criminal trespassing charges in northern Lawrence County following an investigation concerning recent thefts of copper and scrap metal in the area, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Horton, 45, of Decatur and Karri Riggs, 45, of Haleyville, are both charged with criminal trespassing, possession of burglary tools, first-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property, and first-degree criminal mischief.
The two were arrested after deputies responded to investigate trespassing on a piece of farmland on County Road 150 near the Alabama 101 intersection near Wheeler Dam Village, according to a Sheriff’s report.
“Deputies have been investigating recent thefts of copper, scrap metal and other items on County Road 150 in the same area,” the Sheriff’s Department said. “The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens that helped in this case. Their quick action and notifying the Sheriff’s Office helped resolve the matter.”
Horton and Riggs were booked into the Lawrence County Jail. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster, Horton and Riggs each have bail set at $11,000.
