Moulton removes former utility station in North Courtland

A former Moulton Gas Department odorization station was removed in northern Lawrence County last week.
The station once used by the city’s utility department to provide natural gas to its residents was located about 50 yards from R.A. Hubbard High School in North Courtland and posed environmental threats on the surrounding communities in the event of a leak, according to Moulton Gas Superintendent Caleb Harville.
The project was approved by Moulton Council members in a regular meeting last Monday for up to $15,000. Harville told the Council the funds were available in the utility’s fiscal 2021 budget.
Work removing the natural gas station began Friday afternoon and was handled by local contractor John Grubb, according to Mayor Roger Weatherwax.
The former station was built in the 1960s but hadn’t been used by the city’s gas department in several years. “It would be better for everyone if we could get rid of it,” Harville said.
