On Thursday, Dec. 15, members of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Unit and the Criminal Investigations Division traveled to an address in the Kitchens Mill community. The officers reported to the address to serve an active arrest warrant.

While serving the warrant, other individuals with active arrest warrants were located on the property. In total, four individuals with outstanding warrants were arrested by law enforcement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.