On Thursday, Dec. 15, members of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Unit and the Criminal Investigations Division traveled to an address in the Kitchens Mill community. The officers reported to the address to serve an active arrest warrant.
While serving the warrant, other individuals with active arrest warrants were located on the property. In total, four individuals with outstanding warrants were arrested by law enforcement.
During the arrests, law enforcement discovered a vehicle on the property that matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle. Law enforcement verified the vehicle was stolen and removed it from the property.
Upon further investigation, officers learned that Clay Ethan Cole was a suspect in the vehicle’s theft. In addition to his outstanding arrest warrant for probation violation, Cole was charged with first degree theft of property.
The four individuals were transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Cole’s theft of property charge carried a $10,000 bond, but he was held on no bond due to violating probation. Shannon Hill was charged with obstruction of government operations and probation violation. He was held on no bond. Mickey Hill was charged with obstruction of government operations. His bond was $300. Jamie Morse was charged with obstruction of government operations. Her bond was $300.
