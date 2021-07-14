Lawrence couple named among Alabama Farmers Federation OYFF finalists

A Lawrence County couple has been named among two other Outstanding Young Farm Family (OYFF) finalists in a competition sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation.
Mitchell and Rebecca Henry will compete against two other family finalists—the McCoy family of Dale County and the Peek family of Limestone County—to win more than $60,000 in prizes during an on-farming judging this summer, according to the Alabama Farmers Federation.
Mitchell Henry, 27, serves as the vice chair of the Alabama Farmers Federation State Young Farmers Committee, is a member of ALFA Class V, and serves on the local Farm-City Committee. He was raised about 200 miles south of Moulton in Montgomery County, but spent many summers with his grandparents at Hardin Farms, a beef cattle farm in Moulton.
Together the Henrys feed and raise about 700 stocker calves annually and raise crops for silage and haylage. For improved herd health, the Henrys purchase higher-quality vaccinated, weaned calves at about 500 pounds, according to an Alabama Farmers Federation report.
Feeding on high-protein byproducts mixed with corn silage, ryegrass haylage or pearl millet haylage helps calves pack on two pounds a day, but cattle also seasonally feast on dry hay and lush pasture, according to the report.
“I haven’t solved all the issues but am figuring out ways to make things better for the cattle and my bottom line,” Henry said.
When cattle near 900 pounds, the livestock is shipped to Midwest feedyards, where Hardin Farms retains ownership until the animals are harvested around 1,300 pounds.
The Henrys are raising 35 cows to provide calves for the stocker operation. Their future plans include building a new shop, building a larger silage pit, increasing their stockers and growing their cow herd to 200.
Mitchell Henry earned an animal sciences degree at Auburn University and built his stake in Hardin Farms starting with 13 calves, according to the Farmers Federation.
The Henrys met at Auburn University and married in 2018. Rebecca Henry, 28, works as a pharmacist, sells farm merchandise and practices photography at Hardin Farms.
The OYFF winner will be named at the Alabama Farm & Land Expo in Montgomery on Aug. 7. The OYFF will represent Alabama during the American Farm Bureau Federation national competition in January 2022.
