Calhoun Community College is distributing $5.3 million in relief payments to students who are enrolled in credit classes for the spring 2021 semester and qualify under the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
The grant allocation will also include high school students taking classes at Calhoun through the Dual Enrollment Program. More than 7,000 are qualified for the payments.
The payments will range from about $500 to $1,000. There is no need for students to contact the college, which will use existing spring 2021 enrollment information to determine who qualifies. However, students should respond to the email they receive from Calhoun and BankMobile explaining the relief payment details.
The relief grant is provided by the U.S. Department of Education for any component of a student’s cost of attendance, and students may use the money for expenses including tuition, food, housing, course material, technology, healthcare and childcare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.