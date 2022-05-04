As city leaders await a ruling on the firing of Moulton Water Superintendent Jay Johnson, Council members on Monday approved a resolution clarifying aspects of the city personnel board and approved improvements to water lines.
Johnson, who received a letter of termination from the mayor on March 25, appealed the decision in front of the personnel board last Wednesday. Johnson had been placed on paid suspension on allegations of harassment on March 9.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the Personnel Board still hadn’t made a ruling on Johnson’s firing as of Tuesday. The board has until May 7 to report its decision.
Weatherwax said the board requested the resolution to verify that it’s three members Harold Oliver, Charles Gardener and Diane Norwood continue to serve on the board. The three members were appointed Sept. 24, 2018, according to the resolution.
District 4 Council member Cassandra Lee said she sent an email to Weatherwax on March 16 questioning whether personnel board members had been reappointed or rotated at the proper time. She said the mayor never responded.
“There is no sense of structure here,” she said Monday night. “The (personnel board) ordinance is very clear. It says specifically, board members should be rotated every so many years… a member of the personnel board shouldn’t have to ask whether they continue to serve on the board.”
According to the resolution passed Monday night, Oliver is serving a four-year term that ends on Sept. 23, 2023, while Gardner and Norwood were reappointed in 2020 and 2021 and will each serve until Sept. 23, 2024.
City Clerk Deroma Pepper said each of the three board members were contacted following Johnson’s March 9 suspension.
“When the incident first came up, I contacted each one of them and asked if they were aware they were still on the board and if they would serve,” Pepper said. “They were contacted prior to even knowing what the incident was in case we needed them.”
In the Sept. 2018 Council meeting, when the three board members were first appointed, District 5 Council member Brent White said the personnel board is only called to intervene in rare cases when grievances occur.
Johnson’s attorney Grant White, of Wright Law in Tuscumbia, said Johnson presented witnesses and finished his case last Wednesday. Following the hearing, Grant said he couldn’t comment further until the board presents its ruling.
In other business Monday night, Council members also approved maintenance to water lines that will be rerouted along County Road 460.
Weatherwax said the project will create an additional water source for Moulton Water Department and allow the city to better serve West Lawrence Water Co-operative, which purchases about 30 million gallons of water from the city each month.
Pepper said the water lines once pulled water from some wetlands near Easy Creek, but after frequent leaks and other maintenance issues the lines were cut off several years ago. She said the project will upgrade the pipe lines and make them more accessible for maintenance and future repairs.
White asked whether the decision would affect future upgrades to Moulton Water Plant. Weatherwax said the city is still pursuing plans to upgrade the water treatment plant, which was built in the 1960s.
Kelly Taft, representing Kelly Group, LLC, said the grant application process on plant upgrades begin this month. The joint application includes West Lawrence Water Co-op and seeks to expand water distribution and install upgraded filters that should resolve longtime taste and odor issues caused by algal growth in the city’s water source.
Weatherwax said details about plans for the water plant will be discussed in a work session set for Monday night at 5 p.m.
