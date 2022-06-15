Local agency holds Invasive Plant Management Workshop

An Invasive Plant Management Workshop, hosted by the Lawrence County Natural Resource Council in the Bankhead National Forest earlier this month, proved to be a successful educational program for local landowners, according to organizers.
The workshop brought local landowners and agency representatives together on June 9 to discuss invasive plant species and how to manage them, LCNRC Chair Donna Shanklin said.
The workshop began with a presentation on plant identification and methods of mechanical and chemical management from Alabama Cooperative Extension Regional Agents Kerry Steedley and Tim Crow.
The workshop took participants into the Bankhead National Forest where U.S. Forest Service personnel, Allison Cochran and Jeremy McDonald, demonstrated USFS management practices for invasive plants.
“Using a diversity of management options that are site specific, the USFS prioritizes plant species along with site locations,” Shanklin said. She said the demonstration covered a variety of removal methods concerning invasive species Japanese stilt grass, Mimosa silk trees, Congo grass and other varieties.
Early managing of stilt grass seeds, which can be moved along waterways, is critical to keep the species from establishing roots downstream at a later date, she explained. Mechanical and chemical removal is required for Mimosa silk trees, which are known to displace more wildlife-friendly species, Shanklin said.
“Congograss has been found in spots in the Bankhead, and it is critical that it not become established as it is highly flammable and can create intense fires,” she added.
To learn more about invasive plant species, visit the Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health at www.invasive.org, or visit the invasive species mapping site at www.eddmaps.org.
The Invasive Plant Management Workshop is a part of the Lawrence County Natural Resource Council’s education effort and was made possible through a grant with the Alabama Natural Resource Council, Alabama Tree Foundation, and the National Resource Conservation Service.
For anyone interested in joining the Lawrence County Natural Resource Council educational efforts, contact Shanklin at the Lawrence County Extension Office by calling 256-974-2464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.