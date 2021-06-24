Right in your own backyard

Just a little piece down the road, as your grandmother would have said, there is a place that holds the mysteries of the Jurassic Park era. In addition to flora and fauna that grow nowhere else around here there are thousands of wildflowers, hiking and climbing opportunities, and much more in the Dismals Canyon. And it’s right in our own backyard, although you might never have even heard of it, much less visited it.
The Dismals Canyon is a place where time has stood still for centuries. It’s a treasure trove of beauty the likes of which you might never see anywhere else.
Gardeners, nature lovers and history buffs will love this out-of-the-way, unusual and educational spot on 85 acres in Franklin County near Phil Campbell. It is 40 minutes from Moulton.
Alabama ranks as the fourth most biologically diverse state in the nation. One of the most fascinating examples of its diverse native plant life is Dismals Canyon, which includes over 350 different species of exotic flora, many varieties of hardy ferns, a multitude of mosses and too many wild flowers to count. All of this combined in one place gives the area the prehistoric atmosphere that has brought visitors from around the globe to experience this phenomenon.
Emerald mosses and lacy ferns cover massive boulders just like in Jurassic Park. In fact, it was chosen as a location for the Discovery Channel special, “When Dinosaurs Roamed America” which should excite young explorers, and to think, all of this is within a hour’s drive of home.
Anyone who loves botany, natural flora and fauna, hiking, crystal waterfalls, or just being in a place that time seems to have forgotten, will love this area.
The canyon is home to one of the largest Canadian hemlocks (Tsuga canadensis) in the world. It is thought to have been relocated from its normal habitat by moving glaciers. Also of interest is the natural arboretum called ‘Secret Falls’ which boasts 27 species of native trees. According to a National Geographic representative, the Dismals natural arboretum is the only one like it in the U.S.
One of the more intriguing places in the Southeast, Dismals Canyon, includes the ruggedly unique grotto-like area called Witches Cavern, filled with a rich diversity of native plant life. In the fall, you’ll recognize the scarlet Cardinal Flower, and in spring there are dazzling azaleas, Blazing Star and Indian Paintbrush growing along the ravines and on bluffs, outcroppings and beside pathways.
Hiking along a winding stream that enters the canyon, you’ll hear the roar of Rainbow Falls, another scenic location in the Dismals Canyon. Designated as a natural landmark, it is home to a stand of old-growth virgin forest filled with hemlock, tulip poplar, sweetgum, bigleaf magnolia and beech trees.
Lawrence County resident, Alice Evans, has visited the Dismals many times. “When I stand and look around at the trees, it makes me realize how small we humans really are, they are ancient, were here before civilization and will probably be here after we are extinct,” she said.
A nature hike includes a 1.5 mile trail on the canyon floor, following the stream past towering boulders. You’ll see mossy green and pearl gray shades of mosses and ferns, natural bridges, cliffs and a mysterious labyrinth of caverns, grottos and rock formations created by ancient earthquakes, and if you are an early riser, you’ll see all of this through a mist that creates a mystic world that you won’t soon forget.
Shelters exist here that were inhabited as far back as 10,000 years ago by Paleo-americans, the first humans known to inhabit this part of North America. This unique geological footprint, created by a primeval swamp, is estimated as roughly 300 million years old. In another era, rushing waters created this complex canyon and gorge system filled with dozens of sandstone-sheltered grottos, two breathtaking waterfalls, six natural bridges, and one of the oldest primeval forests east of the Mississippi River, all untouched by ax or fire.
It was a holding place for displaced Native Americans, namely, the Chickasaw, for two weeks before embarking on the infamous Trail of Tears.
One of the most distinctive and memorable features of Dismals Canyon are the Orfelia fultoni, which can only be seen on the Dismalite Night Tour. Their habitat is so selective that they only appear a few places on earth. As twilight approaches the canyon literally lights up with tiny bioluminescent larvae stage creatures called Dismalites, allowing visitors to see this unique native species of insect that emits a bright, blue-green, almost neon, fiber-optic like light. These fragile insects require humidity, hanging surfaces, and a still atmosphere to survive. At first glance, they appear to be an infinite sea of microscopic stars, but on closer inspection, they are revealed to be glowing insects, much like a lightning bug, only these creatures don’t blink. Best viewing times are May - September.
You’ll need to call ahead and make an appointment to see the nightlife. These little larvae have been one of the reasons people have been visiting the Dismals for decades.
One visitor says that he has seen the Grand Canyon once, and that it was amazing, but he never felt the need to return, he’d seen all he needed to see. However, he has visited the Dismals seven times and has never gotten enough of its unique combination of atmospheres. You are in a meadow on top and down in the canyon, you are in another world, one almost like the one which was inhabited by dinosaurs.
Follow the trail all the way down to the canyon floor where you’ll find the geological and biological splendor that makes Dismals Canyon worthy of its National Natural Landmark designation in 1974.
And you thought you had to go far away to see something so interesting and unique? No, it’s right here in your own backyard!
Located in the northwestern part of the state, twelve miles from Russellville, Alabama, just off US-43/Al 17, between Russellville and Hamilton, on Hwy. 8. GPS Location is 34° 19’ 38.00” N 87° 46’ 57.00” W. Cabins and campsites are available. Cabins are available 365 days per year, to make reservations, call 205-993-4559.Or visit www.dismalscanyon.com for more information.
