Strawberry Fest Volleyball Tournament to benefit special needs athletics

The 2021 Strawberry Festival Mud Volleyball Tournament is now accepting registrants for the coed event slated to happen in Moulton on Saturday, May 1.
The deadline to register is April 29, but those who register by Thursday, April 9, will receive a free tee-shirt per team member, according to organizers. The cost to participate is $20 per person.
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Athletics for All program for special needs athletics in Lawrence County. Checks should be made payable to Athletics for All.
Each participating should complete a release form during registration, organizers said. Forms and fees may be dropped off at either Joe Wheeler EMC office, located in downtown Moulton and Trinity. Forms may also be mailed to Athletics for All at 1305 County Road 321 in Moulton.
For questions or more information, contact Dewanna Jones at 256-303-0201.
The event will take place in the empty lot west of Moulton Senior Center. On-site check-in will begin at 10 a.m. Play begins at noon the Saturday of the 6th Annual Strawberry & Antiques Festival.
Usually held on the Moulton Square, due to continuing COVID-19 health restrictions, the 6th annual Strawberry & Antiques Festival will be held on the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds on April 30 and May 1.
Strawberry Festival Director Stanley Johnson said the event is expanding to encourage more participation from antique vendors this year. All vendors interested in participating have until April 24 to register, he said.
Outdoor booth prices for business or craft vendors begin at $100 and are $50 for each additional booth. Food vendor booths begin at $250 and are $100 for each additional space. Johnson said indoor booths may also be available. Interested vendors may contact him for more information. Lawrence County schools that participate in the festival may register for a booth for free.
Vendor applications and visitor brochures will be available on the Strawberry Festival website or can be picked up at Inspired & Filled Bakery Boutique, located at 14450 on Court Street in Moulton.
The 2021 festival will kick off its 6th annual event with a one-mile wellness run in downtown Moulton on Friday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m.
The two-day festival will also feature the Miss Strawberry Pageant; a classic car, truck and motorcycle show; a one-mile trail bike ride, tractor show, live music, free inflatables and children’s activities, arts and crafts, line dancing, a cornhole tournament, horse and buggy rides, and a special program by the American Legion Post 25 honoring local veterans.
Those interested in participating in the Miss Strawberry Pageant should register by April 16. Proceeds from the event will benefit local foster children of Lawrence County, according to organizers.
Payment is due by the registration deadline next Friday. The pageant, happening at the Moulton Lions Club facility at noon on May 1, is open to participants ages 0 to 19. For more information, see the Strawberry Festival Moulton Facebook page.
For more information about the festival, visit www.strawberryfestivalmoulton.com. Those interested in participating, purchasing vendor space, or volunteering may contact Stanley Johnson at 256-566-4410.
