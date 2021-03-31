Rogersville woman arrested in Moulton for drug possession

A Rogersville woman was arrested for possession of meth and barbiturates in Moulton after officers were called to a dispute in Walmart parking lot on Thursday, according to a police report.
Amanda Westmoreland Engle, 42, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance following the incident, the report said.
Moulton officers Casey Baker and Tim Owens responded to the call when a fight allegedly broke out between Engle and a male suspect, according to the report.
On scene, Officer Baker saw Engle attempt to hide a bag containing a white, crystal substance, the report said. When Baker retrieved the bag and found it contained methamphetamine, he also found Engle in possession of “several Alrazolam pills,” the report said.
Engle was taken to the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $2,000. The male suspect was arrested on separate misdemeanor charges and also transported to the jail.
