For the third year, the Moulton Lions Club and the Hartselle Chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) ministry have partnered to provide an opportunity for people to come together to build wooden bunk beds for families in need. The event will start at 8:00 a.m.

Studies have shown that children need nine to twelve hours of sleep at night, and when a child gets less sleep, they often have issues staying attentive in school which can lead to learning problems. This program hopes to alleviate one of the issues related to better sleep – having a bed.

