For the third year, the Moulton Lions Club and the Hartselle Chapter of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) ministry have partnered to provide an opportunity for people to come together to build wooden bunk beds for families in need. The event will start at 8:00 a.m.
Studies have shown that children need nine to twelve hours of sleep at night, and when a child gets less sleep, they often have issues staying attentive in school which can lead to learning problems. This program hopes to alleviate one of the issues related to better sleep – having a bed.
Moulton Lions Club member Morgan Jones coordinates the event and says she just loves giving youth the opportunity to have a good night’s sleep, and the build day is such fun.
“The first year we did the bed build it was such fun, people just came together and built over 70 beds in under 3 hours – the second year was just as fast,” said Jones.
The beds go to families in Lawrence County and close by. Club member Judy Ramos went on a delivery of a bed to a Lawrence County family and noted that the family was very appreciative, and the youth who would receive the bed loved it.
At the sponsorship cost of $200, a wooden bed is made and given to a family – bedding included. If you would like to sponsor a bed, checks need to be made payable to Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The Lions Club will need to have a count of sponsor's beds before the event so that enough materials can be purchased.
In 2021 and 2022, approximately 80 beds were made at each event.
Helping out at the Build-a- Bed event doesn’t require helpers to be sponsors. People can just show up with a willingness to help and they will be assigned a task. Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter members have separated the work into an assembly line – cutting the lumber, drilling the holes where the headboard comes together, sanding, staining, and branding of the bed.
By the time the first bed is placed in the completed bed trailer, the cutting station is broken down and loaded into the tool trailer.
In the past, athletic teams, entire families, and individuals wanting to be of service have all volunteered.
If interested in Build-a-Bed, sponsoring a bed, or just have questions, Jones can be reached at 256-522-8465.
If you know of a family that has a need, an application will need to be filled out and submitted. They can be found at https://shpbeds.org/apply/.
The Moulton Lions Club also invites the public to come to the Membership Drive event February 28th. Groups receiving donations for their programming from the Moulton Lions Club will be there along with food and fun!
