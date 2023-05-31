Rotary hears Hatton’s championship story

State champion softball coach Denton Bowling visited the Rotary Club on Thursday.
Bowling, who resigned as softball coach after the championship, will lead Hatton’s baseball and football programs next year.
He illuminated the process behind the Hornet’s championship softball program, crediting his players’ fortitude and perseverance for the team’s second title in six years.
“Basically, it works like this,” said Bowling. “Start in June, work your butts off, you end in May and you hope for the best.
“June/July workouts at Hatton High School are very rigorous, and if you can’t handle those, then typically you’re not going to make the team.”
The 2022 season differed from Bowling’s previous years in charge. The closure of R.A. Hubbard caused an influx of students into Hatton High. The Hornets worked to incorporate the students, driving buses across the county to bring the new enrollees to summer workouts.
“We felt like we were on an island,” said Bowling. “Most importantly, those kids felt like they were on an island.”
January arrived, and the Hornets prepared to attack one of the toughest schedules in the state. In the first three weeks of the season, they battled eight 7A schools, each top 10 in the 7A rankings.
“I don’t get paid for wins and losses,” said Bowling. “If they start paying me for wins and losses, we’ll start scheduling down. But in order to be the best version of ourselves at the end, we need to turn around and be able to compete against [the best].”
As April neared May, Hatton sat below .500. They had 20 wins and 21 losses. And Bowling was criticized.
“I’m getting calls from the media,” said Bowling. “‘Coach, y’all are down this year.’
“But… there’s a common goal and a purpose for why we’re doing it.
“Everything that we do in my athletic programs is process-oriented,” Bowling explained. “You’ve got to be able to control yourself and live that moment versus trying to live for the results.”
The process paid off. Hatton rumbled through the end of the season, winning 14 of their final 15 games.
On the last day of the season, the Hornets faced Wicksburg three times to determine the state champion.
A 9:00 a.m. first game resulted in a morning stalemate. In the seventh inning, a squeeze play gave Hatton a 1-0 win. Wicksburg’s catcher had to twist to apply the tag, and the ball popped free.
“We practice the little things,” said Bowling. “We teach to slide to the back of [home] plate.”
Bowling’s team was into the state finals. But while Wicksburg played an elimination game, the Hornets had to wait.
“We had nowhere to go,” said Bowling. “We sat in a hotel lobby until about 4:00 p.m. About six hours in a hotel lobby is enough, as you can imagine, to be brutal. But you’ve got to keep everything away.”
After returning to the field, Hatton faced another hour-long delay before first pitch. But, having already defeated Wicksburg, they only needed one win to become state champions.
Then, star pitcher Bradyn Mitchell took a line drive to the shin.
She was taken out, and Wicksburg stormed back to win 14-6.
With one more chance, Mitchell returned to the circle for game three. Immediately, Wicksburg put up a crooked number, scoring four in the first inning.
“We kicked it around,” said Bowling. “We turned a softball game into a soccer game, and I swear we kicked it better than Pele did.”
The inning ended, and Hatton returned to the dugout. Bowling didn’t greet them with a motivational speech. His players took charge.
“Those seniors in that dugout, that pitcher included,” Bowling recalled, “had every one of those other girls in there, self-leading.”
With the girls leading the charge, the Hornets returned fire, blasting Wicksburg with seven runs. The offensive battle continued; by the sixth inning, Wicksburg had clawed back within one. Leading 11-10, Hatton added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, then silenced Wicksburg in the final frame.
State champs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.