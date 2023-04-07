 Skip to main content
3 Lawrence County narcotics agents involved in wreck

According to WAFF's Charles Montgomery, three narcotics agents with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a wreck in Hatton on Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

According to the spokesperson, the wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 157 and Highway 101. The three agents were in one vehicle. A woman, who is not a law enforcement official, was taken to the hospital to be checked.

