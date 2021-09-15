Speaking at Rotary...

Anita Pahman, the Constitution Chair for the Stephens Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), spoke to the Rotary Club in Moulton on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Pahman also presented a Constitution Week proclamation to Rotary President Bobby Burch, which commits the Rotary Club to observing Constitution Week, which is commemorated annually and nationally Sept. 17-23 to mark the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
In signing the document, Pahman said Burch “proclaimed Constitution Week and the Constitution as the guardian of our liberties.” She said the proclamation embodies the principles of limited government in a Republic. “It asked members to reaffirm the ideals the Framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that our lost rights may never be regained,” Pahman said.
She also reminded Rotarians of the proper recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, instructing club members not to pause between the phrases “one nation” and “under God.”
Pahman said DAR continues its efforts each year to preserve the history of the U.S. Constitution.
The Rotary Club hears from a new speaker each week at the club’s regular meetings, which are held at Western Sirloin Steakhouse in Moulton every Thursday at noon.
