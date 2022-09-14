The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society is pleased to announce they have been awarded a third Legends and Lore Marker grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation.  The new marker will be placed for Lawson Hubbard in Mt. Hope.

Lawson Hubbard, son of a former slave, Washington Hubbard, had the reputation of being a faith healer, fortune teller, and guide to the mysteries of the Bankhead National Forest.

