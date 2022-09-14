The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society is pleased to announce they have been awarded a third Legends and Lore Marker grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. The new marker will be placed for Lawson Hubbard in Mt. Hope.
Lawson Hubbard, son of a former slave, Washington Hubbard, had the reputation of being a faith healer, fortune teller, and guide to the mysteries of the Bankhead National Forest.
Hubbard, of black/Creek Indian decent, was said to have the “gift” of healing and could also read a palm or touch someone’s face and heal them of various ailments. One of his talents seems to have been removing warts.
When Lawson Hubbard was born in 1875, in Bear Creek, Marion, Alabama, his father, George Washington Hubbard, was 40 and his mother, Mahala Nichola Freeman, was 30. He married Leota Martin Freeman on February 7, 1897, in Lawrence, Alabama. They were the parents of at least 10 sons and one daughter. She was a full-blooded Creek Indian.
According to the census, Hubbard lived in Mount Hope, Lawrence, Alabama, in 1910 for about 10 years. He died on July 23, 1947, in Russellville, Alabama, at the age of 72.
“The William G. Pomeroy Foundation is committed to supporting the celebration and preservation of community history; and to raising awareness, supporting research and improving the quality of care for patients and their families who are facing a blood cancer diagnosis.” The Pomeroy Foundation was established in 2005 in Syracuse, New York. They offer marker grant programs for Legends & Lore, National Register Signage, Women’s Suffrage, New York State Historic Register, and Hungry for History, the newest addition to their marker program.
