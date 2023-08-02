Town hall addresses roads, courthouse, roll-offs

State and local officials addressed county issues Monday, July 24, at a town hall hosted at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Organized by Kyle Pankey, commissioner of district three, the meeting presented information on several topics, including county roads, the old courthouse, trash problems, and fire department expenses.
Pankey acknowledged the poor state of county roads. He pointed to the exorbitant costs of road maintenance as part of the cause.
“Why are our roads in the current condition they are?” Pankey asked the crowd. “Simple answer: money; or, the lack of money.”
Road construction costs have increased 50 percent since 2020, according to the Federal Highway Administration. Since 2003, prices for projects have nearly tripled.
The county recently completed its 2023 Rebuild Alabama project. Funded by the gas tax, the construction repaired 5.1 miles of County Road 217. It cost $1.2 million. The road department’s budget – excluding Rebuild Alabama funds – was $3.2 million, according to commission records.
Regarding the old courthouse, Pankey said all asbestos, mold, and mildew has been removed, and the source of a persistent leak was identified and fixed.
The project was estimated to cost $10 million. The commission plans to fund it through a combination of bond, SSUT, and Covid money.
The project could be in danger if bids greatly exceed $10 million.
“If the [bids] come in a lot more than that, we can’t afford it,” Pankey said. “We’ll have to look at doing something else.”
About the persistent issue of community roll-off dumpsters, Pankey said the service costs the county roughly $500,000 per year.
There are 10 roll-offs spread throughout the county. In response to possibly adding more, Pankey said, “It’s not that simple.”
He pointed to the prices of another hauling truck ($207,000) and additional dumpsters ($6,000 each) as prohibitive.
“Right now, if we added more dumpsters, we’d have to buy another truck,” Pankey said. “Because we’ve got two, and they’re running wide open. They can’t do any more.”
To conclude his presentation, the commissioner raised concerns about how rising prices are hurting the county’s fire departments.
“[It] costs $13,100 to uniform one firefighter,” Pankey said.
According to Pankey, some equipment costs, including fire engines, have more than doubled.
County fire departments received $277,608 in 2022. On average, each department received $27,760 to operate for the year.
In total, the volunteer departments ran 7,774 calls last year.
The departments receive public funds via a $25 annual property fee established over 25 years ago.
