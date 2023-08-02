Town hall addresses roads, courthouse, roll-offs

The county expects repairs on County Road 217 to continue next year from CR 214 to Highway 24. 

State and local officials addressed county issues Monday, July 24, at a town hall hosted at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Organized by Kyle Pankey, commissioner of district three, the meeting presented information on several topics, including county roads, the old courthouse, trash problems, and fire department expenses.

Pankey acknowledged the poor state of county roads. He pointed to the exorbitant costs of road maintenance as part of the cause.

