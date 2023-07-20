Caring for animals in extreme heat; Treating heat stress

In the summertime when we all try to stay inside with the air conditioning going full blast, we sometimes forget that our outside pets are being exposed to higher temperatures than normal.
It is possible for pets to collapse due to this kind of extreme heat, just like humans.
Fortunately, most outside cats have access to the cool space underneath houses unless the house is built on a slab.
Dogs might be able to access those cool spots, as well, but some are too big to make the move.
However, if you have outside dogs you might want to conside placing a child’s plastic swimming pool in a shady spot for them. If the water hose will reach, you might want to let it drip so that it doesn’t have to be filled several times per day.
Jim and Tammy Roberts raised this outdoor cat that was a stray about seven years ago. Tammy’s indoor cats have never accepted the orange tabby, called Little Bit, so she doesn’t come inside. “She went missing on the hottest day of the year,” Tammy recalled. “Jim was mowing and she’s terrified of the mower, weeder and blower,” Tammy explained. “She always comes home when he’s through.”
But this time she didn’t return. “We called and called and called her that afternoon, that night and next day. She showed up on the porch about 30 hours later wheezing and breathing abnormally,” Tammy continued.
Since this happened on the weekend the Roberts got her to Dr. Abby Crow on Monday. “She gave her a strong antibiotic shot and steroid shot,” Tammy described. “It took her several days to get to feeling better and breathing normally. She’s good now,” Tammy said.
Little Bit was one of the lucky ones. Many animals don’t survive such extreme conditions.
If animals are found in stress or not responding normally or are too stressed to move on their own, pick them up and move them or provide shade where they are. Offer plenty of cool clean water but encourage them to drink small amounts often. Spray them with cool water, especially on the legs and feet, or if they are standing alone listen to their breathing and set them into the shade or a cool utility room.
When temperatures climb above 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the risk for domestic animals and livestock can quickly get extra risky, so be diligent about providing extra water for them, and check it during the day to make sure that the animals haven’t used it up faster than usual.
Very few domestic animals can’t go without water for very long in this kind of heat.
Camels, also known as the “ships of the desert,” can survive temperatures as high as 120°F (49 °C) and go a week or more without consuming additional water, but unless you have a camel you should take extra precautions with your pets and livestock.
Katie McCullough at Moulton Veterinary Clinic advises that if you find a pet in distress you could try putting alcohol on the head of the pet.
“The pet should be brought into the office for a check up if possible, and put on I. V. antibiotics in certain situations,” she stressed using caution in these cases.
Any other treatment would have to be evaluated by a licensed veterinarian.
According to the US Department of Agriculture, excessive heat can also be hazardous to livestock and other animals. Make sure shaded areas are available and provide an adequate amount of water. Animals drink more on extremely hot days. Provide proper ventilation and install fans or open barn doors to keep air moving.
The danger occurs as the temperature nears 100 degrees Fahrenheit and 50 percent humidity. The lethal range for cattle is 100 degrees Fahrenheit and 80 percent humidity. Because cattle sweat at only 10 percent of the human rate, they are more susceptible to heat stress.
According to the Extension Office of Missouri, the ideal temperature range for dairy cattle is between 25 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the temperature goes above 80 degrees Fahrenheit cattle reduce feed intake, which has a negative impact on production. At 90 degrees Fahrenheit or above, one can usually notice a dramatic decrease in milk production ranging from 3 to 20 percent.
If no shade is available, netting is an alternative option.
Those of you who have feathered friends in your yard might want to make sure that your bird baths are clean and fresh water is added several times during the day. Sprinklers give birds a place to really cool off quickly.
Butterflies and bees also need supplemental water during times like these.
Keep an eye out for the needs of your fur babies and four-legged friends and your working livestock as long as the temperature is above 90 degrees.
