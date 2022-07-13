2 Lawrence 4-H students chosen to serve as Alabama ambassadors

Two Lawrence County 4-H members were recently selected state ambassadors for Alabama 4-H for the 2022-2023 school year.
Corey and Cooper Naylor will represent Lawrence County at the state level of the organization and will lead and assist 4-H clubs and youth council meetings across the state throughout the club year, according to Regional Extension 4-H Agent Melinda Smith and County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin.
“I am so excited to have the opportunity as an Alabama 4-H State Ambassador so I can inspire other youth to get involved in 4-H,” Corey Naylor said.
Cooper Naylor agreed and said he was excited to exercise his leadership skills through the state 4-H program. “…leadership is not defined by pressing down on people and trying to tell them what to do, but rather it is about what I can do to help my fellow constituents,” he said.
While serving as Alabama 4-H ambassadors, Corey and Cooper will have the opportunity to develop their skills in leadership, citizenship, public relations and team building.
“Both Corey and Cooper Naylor lead in different ways. They both have good people skills and are passionate about helping others,” Smith said. “We have two outstanding young men representing Lawrence County 4-H at the county and state level as Alabama 4-H State Ambassadors.”
Shanklin said she has gotten to know each of the Naylors through the local 4-H club and is excited to see them advance at the state organization level.
“It has been amazing to watch these young men develop their leadership skills through their involvement in 4-H programming. Everyone in the office is excited for the opportunities being a state ambassador will provide them,” she said.
Corey and Cooper are two of 30 students from 20 different counties serving on the Alabama 4-H embassy for the upcoming year.
Joy Scott, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System 4-H leadership and citizenship specialist who serves as advisor to the state ambassadors, said working with a different group of 4-H members each year allows her to witness first-hand the immense talent from students across the state.
“Alabama 4-H ambassadors have an outstanding impact on not just the local level, but statewide 4-H programing as well,” Scott said. “I am excited to see what elements of leadership and citizenship this new group of members will bring to the table throughout the upcoming year.”
Alabama 4-H is the youth development organization of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. It seeks to empower young people with the skills to lead their communities and also grow into future leaders, Shanklin said. Visit www.alabama4h.com for more information about 4-H leadership opportunities.
For more information about the local 4-H club, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
