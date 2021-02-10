Shorter University has announced students named to the Dean's list during the fall semester of 2020. To achieve this honor, students must have been enrolled full time and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term.
Christian Bolden, of Hillsboro, is among those named to the Fall 2020 Dean's list. Bolden is majoring in Biology.
About Shorter University
Founded in 1873, Shorter University is a Christ-centered, four-year liberal arts university committed to excellence in education. U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review annually include Shorter on their lists of best Southeastern Colleges. The university offers traditional bachelor's degrees in 40 areas of study, online courses and degree programs, undergraduate programs for working adults, associate's and master's programs. Learn more about Shorter at www.shorter.edu.
