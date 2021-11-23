Moulton Mayor graduates advanced municipal program

Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax has earned the professional designation of Advanced Municipal Official by completing 40 credit hours of training, conducted and endorsed by the Alabama League of Municipalities, according to a recent release. Upon completion, Advanced Municipal officials must complete an additional 40 hours to receive the advanced certification. Weatherwax is a member of the 23rd graduating class of Advanced Municipal Officials, which was recognized with an official graduation ceremony held in Montgomery on Nov. 3. The training program for elected municipal officials was created in 1994 by the Alabama League of Municipalities. The program’s formal classroom training focuses on subjects including council meeting procedures, parliamentary procedure, the Open Meetings Act, public records, ordinance drafting, conflicts of interest, the State Ethics Law, duties of the mayor and council, tort liability, the competitive bid law, zoning and planning, annexation, municipal regulatory powers, municipal revenues and expenditures, personnel actions and leadership development.
