The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s first annual Easter Egg Drop will be this Saturday, April 15, at the Oakville Indian Mounds. Over 4,000 eggs will be dropped, with $1,000 in prize eggs up for grabs. The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and end around 2:00 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.
Two egg hunts will be held. The hunt for kids five and under will start at 12:30 p.m. For kids six to 12, a second hunt will take place at 1:00 p.m. The eggs will be dropped from ladder trucks brought by local fire departments.
Prior to the hunts, food vendors will be set up for guests to eat. Face painting will be available from Nikki Warren. Families can take a free picture with the Easter Bunny courtesy of photographer Lexus Ratcliff.
Winners of the prize eggs could walk away with a tablet or Nintendo Switch. The prizes and eggs were purchased through sponsorship funds.
The event was originally planned for Easter weekend. However, a bleak forecast of heavy rains and inclement weather led the chamber to postpone the egg drop to April 15.
After a soggy Saturday, organizers hope the move pays off with a sunny - though belated - Easter egg hunt.
