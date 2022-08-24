Hillsboro adopts Constitution Week proclamation

The Stephens Chapter of DAR met with Hillsboro officials last week to continue its efforts in ensuring Constitution Week is observed in Lawrence County. Hillsboro Mayor Charles Owens signed the town’s first Constitution Week proclamation when DAR members met with the council last week. Pictured from the left are Councilman Delandrion Woods, DAR Constitution Chair Anita Pahman, and Mayor Owens.

The Town of Hillsboro will participate in an annual observance of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution after town officials signed a proclamation with a local DAR chapter last week.

The Stephens Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, met with the Hillsboro Town Council on Monday, Aug. 15, to continue the society’s efforts in preserving the nation’s founding document, which includes a Bill of Rights granted to every U.S. citizen. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.