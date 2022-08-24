Hillsboro adopts Constitution Week proclamation

The Town of Hillsboro will participate in an annual observance of the drafting of the U.S. Constitution after town officials signed a proclamation with a local DAR chapter last week.
The Stephens Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, met with the Hillsboro Town Council on Monday, Aug. 15, to continue the society’s efforts in preserving the nation’s founding document, which includes a Bill of Rights granted to every U.S. citizen.
Mayor Charles Owens signed the town’s first Constitution Day Proclamation, ensuring the town’s participation in the 2022 Constitution Week.
The national commemoration is observed during the week surrounding Sept. 17—the date the Constitution was signed in 1787, according to DAR Constitution Chair Anita Pahman. This year marks the 235th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
NSDAR first petitioned Congress to dedicate the week in September to the observance of Constitution Week to encourage citizens to be better informed about the history of their freedoms as outlined in the Constitution, Pahman explains. Today, the commemoration is celebrated Sept. 17-23 each year, she said.
The observance was signed into public law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956, and in 2004, the Consolidated Appropriations Act mandated that schools receiving federal funds be required to offer instruction on the Constitution to its students each year on Sept. 17.
Last week, Pahman also met with Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles and Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker to see proclamations signed for each Lawrence municipality, ensuring the observance of Constitution Week throughout the county. Earlier this month, the same proclamation was also signed by Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax, Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith, and various other community leaders.
Pahman said she hopes to see the annual observance, as well as an understanding of U.S. history, continue to thrive in Lawrence County.
