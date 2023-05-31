Alabama Extension's 4-H programming in Lawrence County has several program opportunities during the months of June and July.  Preregistration is required for all activities - some have fees ($5 to $10) and some are free.

Pre-registration is required for all activities. Some activities have limited slots available. Phone the Lawrence County Extension Office at  (256) 974-2464 or email Melinda Smith @mas0070@aces.edu or Marsha Terry at mlt0043@aces.edu to register. The Lawrence County Extension Office is located at 13075 AL-157, Suite 6, Moulton, and they are open Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payment of fees needs to be made by check or money order, Alabama Extension is cashless.

