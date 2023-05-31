Alabama Extension's 4-H programming in Lawrence County has several program opportunities during the months of June and July. Preregistration is required for all activities - some have fees ($5 to $10) and some are free.
Pre-registration is required for all activities. Some activities have limited slots available. Phone the Lawrence County Extension Office at (256) 974-2464 or email Melinda Smith @mas0070@aces.edu or Marsha Terry at mlt0043@aces.edu to register. The Lawrence County Extension Office is located at 13075 AL-157, Suite 6, Moulton, and they are open Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payment of fees needs to be made by check or money order, Alabama Extension is cashless.
WHAT: Teamwork Tuesday’s: ALL TOGETHER. Activities include *Summer Foods, Summer Moves *Fun With 4-H *Catch Kids Club. Join the fun – cooking, physical fitness and more!
WHEN: Tuesdays, June 6, 13, 20, & 27 at 10:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Town Creek Library, 1851 State Hwy. 20, Town Creek, AL 35672
SLOTS AVAILABLE: 30. FEE: FREE
WHAT: Ecosystem Exploration, Come on this eco-friendly journey with us as we climb into the life of a tree and look at how the environment impacts its growth, examine the ecosystem and look at the plants, animals, insects, and fungi to determine their connections and how they all work together to support one another. You will have fun creating your fungus among us!
WHEN: Thursday, June 8, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: Lawrence County Signature School, 937 Rosenwald Street, Moulton, AL 35650. SLOTS AVAILABLE: 25. FEE: $5
WHAT: 4-H Yoga, Yoga is a great way to engage kids in physical activity. It can improve flexibility, balance, and strength in a non-competitive environment. Yoga can also improve your attention, relationships, self-esteem, and listening skills. Bring your own Yoga Mat. Join us!
WHEN: Thursday: June 14, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
WHERE: 4-H Office –13075 AL-157, Suite 6, Moulton, AL 35650
SLOTS AVAILABLE: 12. FEE: FREE
WHAT: Let’s Taco ‘Bout Thursday. We will Taco ‘Bout popular foods made in Mexico and enjoy making some favorite foods such as tacos, frijoles, chili, and more! Youth will enjoy making tortillas and all the festival ingredients inside a Taco. Join us for some hands-on learning that will help you learn how to prepare some tasty dishes at home.
WHEN: Thursday, June 15, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: 4-H Office, 13075 AL-157, Suite 6, Moulton, AL 35650
SLOTS AVAILABLE:15. FEE: $10
WHAT: Oh! The Things You’ll Do. Let’s make breakfast and enjoy painting together. We will be cooking green eggs and ham. If you have read Dr. Suess’s “Green Eggs and Ham” children’s book, you will enjoy making your own green eggs and ham with us. After breakfast, we will engage in a relaxing drawing-painting session. Participants will draw and paint the red and white hat on a canvas like the one the cat wore in Dr. Suess’s children’s book “The Cat in the Hat.”
WHEN: Friday, June 16, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
WHERE: 4-H Office, 13075 AL-157, Suite 6, Moulton, AL 35650
SLOTS AVAILABLE:15. FEE: $10
WHAT: Empower Energy Workshop. In this hands-on workshop, we will explore different forms of energy and how they are transformed. Participants will master forms of energy and their transformation and be able to teach others what they learn and how it can be visualized in the world around them.
WHEN: Thursday, June 22, 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center, 1219 County Road 187, Danville, AL
SLOTS AVAILABLE: 20/ FREE: $10
WHAT: Operation Robot. Have you ever played the Operation game where you are the doctor trying to fix your patient? If so, then you will enjoy this workshop. You will make your own Operation game using the engineering design process at this workshop.
WHEN: Thursday: June 29, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: 4-H Office, 13075 AL-157, Suite 6, Moulton, AL 35650
SLOTS AVAILABLE: 12. FREE: $15
WHAT: Entomology and Water Watch. Want to learn about bugs and see what's in a creek? Join us on this exploration at the Oakville Indian Mounds. You will remember this experience. Hands-On learning made fun!
WHEN: Thursday: July 13, 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center, 1219 County Road 187, Danville, AL
WHAT: Archery Summer Fun! Here’s an excellent opportunity to learn about how 4-H Archery operates. We will have a summer workshop for returning and interested youth who wan to join the 4-H Archery Club. Please plan to join us, discover some hidden skills you may have and make new friends in a positive, friendly environment
WHEN: July 15, 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: McCay’s Archery, 14001 Court Street, Moulton, AL 35650
SLOTS AVAILABLE: Unlimited
The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let Melinda Smith know at 256-974-2464 two weeks prior to the event if you have accessibility needs. www.aces.edu
