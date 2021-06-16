Courtland Council members approved pay raises for three town employees and discussed town finances and its police department in a regular meeting Monday night.
Council members approved 5-0 pay raises for three employees who share court duties, including City Clerk Vickie Jackson, Office Assistant Anthony Owens, and Police Chief Dennis Sharp.
Jackson and Ownes each share duties usually performed by a city magistrate, according to Linda Peebles. She said Owens also performs general maintenance for the Town of Courtland.
Peebles recommended a $3 pay hike for Jackson, whose salary was $15 per hour before the riase, and a $2 increase for Owens, who was paid $12 hourly. She said each of the employees last received a raise in April of 2019.
Peebles recommended a $2.29 increase for Sharp, who was making $17.71 per hour before the raise. She said the increase in pay will help Courtland to compete with neighboring police departments and law enforcement agencies. Sharp replaced former Police Chief Steven Terry, who retired in January.
Peebles said the pay increases would be paid out of the town’s driving school and court fee account and would come to about $292 per week for all three raises.
“We can afford to do this right now,” Peebles said in the meeting. “The town is moving forward. We’re making adjustments and things to invest in our future. We really need another full-time police officer and we’re still looking to hire a couple of part-time officers. We’re taking applications.”
Peebles said the council could explore giving other town employees raises in about 90 days, but those pay increases would have to come from the town’s general fund.
She said Courtland recently paid off a patrol vehicle for its police department. The $11,782 police truck was paid off five or six months early from the department’s fund, according to Courtland Attorney Richard Thompson.
He said the council should consider revising its noise ordinance and suggested the police department also purchase a decibel meter for patrol vehicles. He argued the meter would strengthen the town’s ability to prosecute those found in violation of the noise ordinance.
In other business, the council approved a franchise agreement with Joe Wheeler EMC for the installation of fiber optic cable through Courtland. According to the agreement, Courtland will receive 5% of JWEMC’s gross revenues every calendar year, Thompson said. The agreement is good for a minimum of five years.
Once fiber optic cable is installed throughout the county, JWEMC said Courtland residents would likely be the last offered an internet service package through the co-op. Traveller Inc. and Charter Communications currently provide internet service to Courtland residents.
All council members were present for the Monday night meeting. Courtland Town Council meets at City Hall on College Street at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
