Our Special Mothers

Pernie Louise Martin Hood was born in Winston County, one of the nine children of Jasper Newton Douglas Martin and his wife, Fannie Minerva Martin. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday with her family near East Lawrence, happy to have electricity to cook with, and a refrigerator to keep things cold. The refrigerator, with its rounded top, is one she set up housekeeping with in this house. “It still works just like new,” she said proudly.
The refrigerator hums right along as she talked, just as it’s been doing since the fall of 1948. It was bought brand new at Western Auto in Moulton. They purchased a wringer-type washing machine at the same time. Using a wringer washer may seem medieval to young people now, if they even know what it was. But prior to those wringer washers, people literally boiled their clothes in big black iron washpots out near their clothes lines. They often used an old oar to stir the clothes. Most of the time they would be using lye soap made from the renderings of hogs that were killed in the back yard every fall. They hung the clothes on long lines, and let them dry in the sun and the wind. When the time came to bring them inside they were usually as stiff as a board.
Over the past century, she has seen some incredible things and has witnessed a whole lot of history. She remembers when there was no television and no phone service up in the mountain. “When we did get telephones they were always a party line, often people share the line with as many as eight families,” she recalled.
The first radio to come to the mountain belonged to Dutch Pharris who lived just up the road. “He would let people bring their kids to listen to the radio until about midnight every Saturday night. “We all liked the Grand Ol’ Opry and we all knew the Martha White song by heart. We loved Minnie Pearl and June Carter Cash, and later Johnny Cash, “she recalled.
Then came the magic of Hollywood. They most often shopped in Double Springs or Haleyville, but sometimes they went to Moulton and would save their money to go to the theatre there. The first movie she ever saw was a biblical movie. She thinks it could have been the Ten Commandments.
They often stopped in town in front of store windows to watch television because they didn’t know anyone who had one. “We just couldn’t believe it,” she said of the little picture box that talked.
She remembers getting candy and fruit for Christmas, and was happy to get it. Once Santa brought her a real China doll. She played with it for a long time, careful of its delicate face and hands. But once in a forgetful moment she left it lying at the foot of the bed and it got knocked off and broken.
The Martins, like other mountain families, had a huge garden each year. They grew cantaloupe, watermelons, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, okra, potatoes and just about anything that they could order seeds for.
They also grew cotton as a cash crop to help pay for whatever they needed to survive. Seeds and fertilizer for the following year were always purchased with the money from the present year. One fall, just as the cotton was getting fat in the bolls and ready for the family to pick, the unthinkable happened… in a freak act of Mother Nature’s wrath, their cotton field was struck by lightning. The fire tore through the dry cotton and stalks like a tornado. It was the sum of their years work, literally going up in smoke before their eyes. They tried to put the fire out by it was useless, a total loss. There was no crop insurance. Pernie’s daddy had them all to go out and pick every single undamaged boll. When they took this last little bit of cotton to the gin, they were paid $30, total. But it was just enough to buy a flock of tame turkeys. Mr. Martin would use the profit from selling the turkeys near Thanksgiving, to buy his seeds and fertilizer for the following year.
It was hard for the kids to understand why they couldn’t keep one of the turkeys for themselves for Thanksgiving, but their dad explained to them that it would take every single one of those turkeys to buy the exact amount he needed.
Then one day when the turkeys were almost grown, the unthinkable happened. A wild tom turkey came visiting the flock. He strutted proudly at the edge of the woods.
Quickly, Mr. Martin had his older boys bringing more guns and ammo. “There you go!” he challenged his team of children. “If you shoot him you can have a Thanksgiving turkey! But be quick, he will try to lead the whole flock off into the woods!” said Mr. Martin.
And that’s exactly how they saved Thanksgiving that year! The flock was sold and there was exactly enough money to buy the fertilizer and seeds they would need to produce another cash crop.
Pernie’s granddaddy lived with them. Isaac Martin loved his grandbabies and would often return from town, walking down the dirt road toward them. When they spied him coming they would run to meet him. “He always brought us two big boxes of Kellogg’s Cornflakes,” Pernie Hood recalled affectionately. “He would rock us for hours until my mother finally took the rockers off the chair.”
They walked to school about three miles each way. In the spring it was a beautiful walk through the mountain passes and hollows. Dogwood and redbud trees made the world awash in color and honeysuckle gave it a fresh scent that provided them with a heavenly scent. In the fall, the leaves turning made it color up again, and they often stopped to pick leaves for a chain for their mamma. They watched geese and ducks flying in V-shaped formations through the sky, honking and calling to one another. It was a special time for the kids, and after a summer of hoeing cotton and a fall of picking it they were all happy to have a little break, if you could call harvesting a garden a break.
One year she saved up her wages from hoeing cotton and sent away for a ready-made dress. The first one she’d ever had. She ordered it from a catalog and it cost her 79 cents. She had to wait a week to get it in the mail. “It was red dotted Swiss, and I loved it,” she laughed.
The family lived near the banks of Rock Creek. There were two creeks that crossed their property, Rock Creek and Sandy Creek.
Rock Creek ran near Antioch Church and Double Springs. The family hardly ever missed church. It was there that Pernie noticed a young man for the first time. He was one of many young men who came to this part of the South looking for work and finding it with the local CC Camps, a government program designed to help young GIs with finding work after the war ended.
There was something different about this boy, though, and she liked the look of his service uniform. He was based at the CC Camp in Grayson, and started attending church regularly. They began going back and forth to church together and it was one night after the service when they sat in the car, watching the little kids catch lightning bugs when he proposed to her.
They were married at Frost’s Graveyard with family and friends in attendance, then they went to Pernie’s aunt’s house for a big reception. The date was December 7, 1941. Along about noon that day, the news reached the mountain top that there was a war. Everyone was scared, no one wanted to go to war again. James Lee Hood was a preacher’s son. At that time the draft only took one son per household, James Lee never had to serve. Pernie’s oldest brother, Charlie Martin, was sent to Pearl Harbor and spent the duration of the war there
They set up housekeeping with his parents in Youngtown for the first two years. Later they would move into a two-room log cabin of their own.
“Because we lived on a mountain farm, the war didn’t really affect us all that much,” said Pernie. “We grew everything we ate and a lot of corn for the animals. We strained milk through cheese cloth to make butter and had cows for milk; we got along okay during those years.”
When James Lee and Pernie started their family, Dr. Willard Irwin delivered the oldest ones, and his daddy, Dr. Price Irwin, came out to Youngtown to deliver Vernon at home.
Carolyn was born in the clinic in Winston County and the last two, Doris and Anthony were born in Dr. Willard’s rock clinic located on Main Street.
They moved around a lot back in those days. At one point, they lived in Wren, in the log house that is now John’s BBQ Restaurant. Until 1961, they had always lived on a mountain, either in Winston County or at Youngtown, but they decided to come to Lawrence County in a place that came to be known in later years as East Lawrence.
She loved her new house and her modern kitchen. Of course the family made a big garden there, too, and grew their 5th generation heirloom black greenbeans, and she grew her own herbs, peppermint, sage and spearmint.
Especially the refrigerator! Before, they had always had to tote water from a spring and kept their dairy food in a spring house. She cooked on a wood stove before she even started school but now she could cook with an electric model, why, you didn’t even have to haul wood anymore!
She has taught her daughters, and now her grandkids, to cook here in this kitchen. Kenny Hood, her second-oldest grandson, fondly recalls her teaching him to cook here in this kitchen. “She always made everyone their favorite dessert for their birthday,” he said. “The grandkids always loved her strawberry roll so she would make them when strawberries were in season and then freeze them for the ones who had winter birthdays.”
More memories seem to be made over a stove or at a family table than maybe anywhere else. And it is the mothers who kept the seeds and the family histories and made quilts from family hand-me-downs, scrimped and saved, and in general, held and still hold families together with love and hard work and lots of laughter and memories. Happy Mother’s Day, Mrs. Pernie Hood, and to all the other mothers that have kept our culture and our history alive.
