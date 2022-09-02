"No such thing as routine call": Moulton police chief issues statements on Tuesday altercation

A Trinity man charged with assaulting three law enforcement officers in Lawrence County was booked into the Morgan County Jail early this week.
Christian Tyler Parker, 22, faces three counts of second-degree assault of a police officer, two counts of third-degree domestic violence and one count of resisting arrest.
"On August 30, 2022, Moulton Police Officers responded to a call for assistance from Lawrence County Deputies. The deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call on County Road 221 and upon arrival the situation quickly deteriorated when the offender attacked the deputy," said Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight. "Several less lethal options were deployed, with no effect. Though injured, the deputies were finally able to hold the offender down, with help from the offender's family, until additional units could arrive on scene."
Two Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and a Moulton police officer were injured during the altercation with Parker.
"Three Law Enforcement Officers were injured and had to receive medical attention at Lawrence Medical Center," Knight said. "The extent of the injuries is still unknown. All three are possibly facing surgeries in the near future."
According to court records, Parker was threatening his brother and grandmother. The first deputy arrived and Parker, on the second floor of the home, was non-compliant and began to fight the deputy, according to Lawrence County Chief Deputy Brian Covington. Parker then assaulted the second deputy, according to Covington.
Despite their injuries, the quick call to help played a part in keeping the situation from escalating further.
"This is an important example of how all Law Enforcement will work together and help each other as needed," said Knight.
Knight said the incident was just a taste of the dangers police officers face on a daily basis.
"Officers/Deputies do not ever know what type of situation or environment they are walking into from one call to the next," Knight said. "One minute, Law Enforcement may have a calm situation and then, in the blink of an eye, it becomes chaotic and violent."
"Each and every day, there are Law Enforcement Officers injured and/or killed throughout the county," he added. "Law enforcement never know all the facts when they arrive at a call, or approach a vehicle. There is no such thing as a "routine" call of a traffic stop."
Knight pointed out that police officers are being "targeted" more and more for the profession that they are in and how it is becoming harder to recruit new officers due to "low pay and heavy stress" and the worry of being chastised from society.
However, Knight praised both the officers currently working, as well as the local area's support.
"Most of the Law Enforcement Officers that are working today are doing it because it is a calling," Knight said. "However, the fear of "getting in trouble" or being chastised for doing their job is always there. Thankfully, we live in an area where most people support and care for us."
"We will always strive to complete this oath and do so with honesty and integrity," he added. "We are proud to serve the citizens of our town, our county and our state. We greatly appreciate the support that has been shown to us."
