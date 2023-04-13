Knowing the Ropes

When Miriam Graham graduated from LCHS and then went on to teacher’s college at UNA in Florence, she fully thought that she would be spending her days sitting behind a desk. Not in her wildest dreams did she ever consider the possibility that she would be suspended between sky and earth, hanging by a single rope, above some of the most beautiful places in the country.
How did she get from teaching elementary school in Huntsville to the top of El Capitan? It’s an interesting story…
Miriam was, at that time in her life, the very picture of an Indian princess. With long, straight raven colored hair and a complexion more suited to the plains than to North Alabama, she was slight of build and possessed a natural beauty, with an infectious laugh and a shy demeanor.
One of a dozen children, she left home after college and went to work in Huntsville. She joined a church and enrolled in the single young adult Sunday School class at First United Methodist.
It was through this class that Miriam eventually attracted the attention of a quiet, polite, serious young man by the name of Bill Cuddington. Bill was born in Hickory, North Carolina, but grew up in Roanoke, Virginia. It was in the mountains there that his future was set in motion by of all things, his interest in exploring caves. Actually, it would turn out to be the ropes that enabled him to explore the caves that would define his future, rather than the caves themselves. By the time he was in high school he had explored hundreds of caves, earning him the nickname Vertical Bill by one of his teachers.
Miriam smiled as she remembered the story of her husband as a boy. “He learned to tie Prusik knots from a book that he checked out at the library. He would practice for hours until he could practically tie them in his sleep. Then tying a rope to his bed, he slid down the rope out the window of the two-story house where they lived for practice and then climbed back up using the Prusik knots,” she laughed.
Bill would go out in fields around his home town outside Roanoke and ask farmers about sinkholes or pits on their property that might give him the opportunity to tie a rope to a tree, slide straight down with rope and then climb back up.
He was always eager to discover what was below, like an astronaut going into space to make new discoveries. Many times he would make an interesting find, take pictures and send them to interested parties in the field of antiquities.
Miriam had grown up in rural Lawrence County so she was no stranger to the woods and rugged terrain. It wasn’t until Bill showed her a book on caves in the United States, by Dr. William Halliday, M.D. which featured a chapter on ‘pit plungers’ that mentioned and pictured Bill demonstrating a descending device that he had helped to develop, that she realized that this wasn’t just a hobby for him. It was no time after they started dating until she was climbing with Bill and the group of speleological enthusiasts he knew who would spend weekends descending old wells and pits, or sinkholes. He would, on many occasions, be the first human known to have descended some of them.
Always safe and conscious of the safety of those around him and even of people that he didn’t know, Bill slowly began to improve on the equipment available for climbers at that time. He and like-minded people made these improvements for adventurous folks who enjoyed descending and ascending into the unknown in safely.
After spending time watching sunrises and sunsets from atop barren mountains, Bill proposed on a cold Christmas Eve. He and Miriam were engaged in December 1967, and married on June 1, 1968. She still had no idea just how famous her new husband was in the caving world. She first began to suspect that he might be prominent among other enthusiasts who had worked to improve equipment for their sport.
The nickname Vertical Bill tells the difference between rock climbers and vertical climbing or vertical caving. Vertical climbers seem to almost walk up a smooth rock face, where as rock climbers look for toe holds and use different equipment to accomplish their goal. Over time, with much patience and lots of practice, Bill helped to develop a rope whose components were more resistant to sharp rock surfaces than anything that was previously used by Bill and his friends.
Miriam describes her husband as being unique, a very private person, a gentleman who was deeply involved in vertical caving and developing techniques for descending pits.
“He also had a special sense of humor,” she recalls fondly, “Several years ago I asked him, “If you had to chose between me and the ropes, which would you choose?”
Bill answered, “That’s a hard question, a rope can’t cook.”
They were always going somewhere in Bill’s red Chevy pick-up, and always having new adventures. They made many friends and often helped first responders if they were in an area where there was a crisis.
When Bill helped to develop a better rope and it was made available to the general public his sturdy, safe and affordable rope he was ridiculed by some, but to others he was a hero. The nay-sayers didn’t think it would last, and the supporters who cheered Bill on were the ones who, by word of mouth, were now so convinced that this method and this rope would be the safest way to enjoy their sport without the danger of falling to their death.
Through it all, Miriam watched in awe as her unassuming husband became a leader in developing safer rope for climbers. People came to associate his name with safety and quality. Together they worked in tandem, as visible proof that his techniques for climbing systems provided the safest available properties relevant to their sport. His techniques provided climbers with ascenders and other harnesses and stirrups made to enable descents in a safer and more efficient manner. The companies that manufactured the equipment virtually used these climbers as guinea pigs for their new lines of gear.
The couple climbed to the top of some of the most prominent sites in the United States and Mexico. They also went to depths that would be scary to some people, but with Bill, Miriam always felt safe. They were honored by many climbing groups, called Grotto’s, throughout the nation. They showed up at Carlsbad Caverns in California, Chimney Rock, N.C. as well as Fall Creek Falls in Tennessee and in other places where climbers congregated.
Bill enjoyed everything about this unusual sport. He loved the thrill of it, the challenges it presented both mental and physical, and the very act of venturing into the unknown. Cavers explore caverns as divers explore the ocean. He learned about the evolution of the earth in the depths below its surface.
He considered it a way to stay in shape, as well, and remained physically fit well into his 80s. He lifted weights, and climbed in gym setting in order to stay in shape for the real thing. “When you climb like this, vertically, you use your legs a lot,” he often told people.
In this sport, tragedy is always just a wrong step away. It can be caused by wet, muddy conditions or losing one’s grip on the rope, or just by becoming tired and ones arms ‘blowing out’ so staying in shape was not only a good way to be prepared for the sport, it was a way of avoiding a major accident on a slope or a descent.
Unlike rock climbing where one starts at the bottom and climbs to the summit, vertical climbers find a safe anchor at the top by traveling in through a back road or some pathway, tie their ropes to this anchor and drop their ropes down from this high point. Then they retrace their way down by car or on foot, locate their rope and only then begin to ‘walk’ climb their way up the side of a cliff or down into a pit.
When Bill first started caving it was required that cavers pack a heavy gear bag so that they had with them the equipment to use in various situations, but Bill’s goal would give them the freedom from all of that weight and the option of going through more narrow passages where wearing a huge pack would have been impossible to navigate. Bill’s pioneering would change the sport forever.
In the fifties when Bill began climbing the rope that was available was manila. However, as the sport advanced it became obvious that the rock outcroppings would fray the rope. Bill, preferring long drops, was disappointed with this type of rope so he went in search of a better way. While manila tended to spin the climber if it got wet, it also suffered from ‘dry rot’ after a while, making it a very expensive part of the climbers rigging.
It was only after Bill returned from active duty in the army that nylon rope became available. It was more expensive but it held up better. Bill even lent his name to the manufacturers of the Sampson brand of nylon rope. When this rope was improved to eliminate the ‘spin’ effect, Bill was ecstatic. Later on he would consult with the manufacturers to improve the rope even more.
After ascertaining his expertise Sampson offered Bill a dealership for their product. The store, Lewerters Hardware, was located in Huntsville. He not only sold the rope, but used it exclusively himself, and refused to ever lend his name to any caving equipment that he personally did not use. Cuddington and other cavers used it on expeditions in excess of 1,094 feet (Golondrinas in Mexico in April 1967). This gave Cuddington the inspiration to use the following statement in his advertisements, “The rope used to explore the deepest pits in the world!”
It would often be in the nineties when they began their decent, Miriam was able to walk up the rope in about two hours. It was a memorable experience.
Miriam recalls this location as being one of the beautiful of all of the pits they climbed, of going through a cloud and then being surprised by as rainbow at about 400 feet above her. Her seat harness attracted the attention of colorful parrots who hovered around her as she descended.”It was a magical moment, so many wonders of God that most people never have the opportunity to see,” she said softly.
Eventually this rope too would prove to have its drawbacks, such as fraying and when it became a problem Bill quit endorsing and using it himself.
He finally found another rope being manufactured in Georgia called Blue Water, and was invited to join the staff of the company. He would highly recommend to the Blue Water board that they sell other products that he endorsed in his position in their research and development department. Once Bill climbed 6,000 feet on the same piece of rope in one day. He worked for Blue Water for seven years.
Ultimately Bill Cuddington became a charter member of and stockholders of a company he highly endorsed called Pigeon Mountain Industries (PMI) located in Lafayette, Georgia, where he served on the board of directors and as its very first sales representative.
In addition to selling rope to cavers, PMI recognized the importance of using quality rope and how crucial it would be to firefighters and rescue teams. Cuddington and other cavers even put on a demonstration of their product in the Super Dome, repelling the huge building as a publicity promotion.
Eventually, he and Miriam would be a part of PMI at their factory in France, which was later sold, and two plants in the States, one in Denver and the other in Lafayette, Georgia. Their rope had become a staple of every climber the world over.
According to Miriam they often recognized their equipment in movies about climbing.
Meanwhile, Miriam continued to teach at Lincoln Elementary in Huntsville, while Bill worked on Redstone Arsenal. They remained active in caving, bicycling and running, and both were charter members of the Huntsville Track Club.
After leaving the Arsenal in ’71, Bill attended college at A&M, earning his teaching degree through the GI Bill at the age of 37. He graduated with a degree in elementary education in May, 1974. He accepted a job at Rolling Hills Elementary. Later on he transferred to Lincoln Elementary where Miriam had been teaching for several years. This allowed the couple to have summers off so that they could pursue their caving activities.
Upon retirement the couple moved to Miriam’s hometown of Moulton where they bought a home in a subdivision and built a tall building equipped with pulleys to enable them to stay in shape for their caving excursions. As a retirement gift their friend, Chuck Henson, a co-caver, saved and planned for two years to give the Cuddington’s and other friends who were excellent cavers a trip of a lifetime to California, where they climbed to the summit of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. There, the couple hung suspended from the peak, overlooking the park, one of the highlights of their long years of climbing. “The wind was high at this altitude and it blew me fifty feet at some points in the accent,” she recalled.
Their all time favorite drop was at Chimney Rock in North Carolina, which you may have seen in the movie, The Last of the Mohicans, starring Daniel Day Lewis, Madeleine Stowe and Jodhi May. The Cuddingtons were there when parts of the epic film were being shot, although they were not allowed on the set.
Bill had first gone there in his early 20s. He would later start up a ‘By Invitation Only’ climb for climbers to practice at this impressive site. Another favorite site included the Natural Bridge area of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.
On August 5, 2022, following a battle with cancer, at the age of 88, Bill Cuddington left this life for vista’s unimaginable, where today it is expected that he is enjoying the view from the highest vantage point he could ever have envisioned. His death left a void in the lives of many friends and associates all over the country, especially in the heart of his tandem climber, Miriam.
Miriam lives in Moulton and is still active in the climbing world, having climbed in memory of her soul mate and husband at a climbers meeting in Chattanooga, Tenn. at the age of 79. She climbed 100 feet in three minutes and 20 seconds. The event is called TAG, in recognition of Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia Grotto’s. She intends to remain in touch with her climbing associates in the future.
If you would like to learn more you can contact the National Speleological Society, or you can find the book, Vertical Bill on Amazon.
Miriam advises anyone who would like to learn to climb to first contact trained personnel at the Huntsville Grotto before attempting any of the caving activities mentioned in this article, “Because your life will depend on your training,” she stresses.
