Knowing the Ropes

Bill and Miriam Cuddington with the rope Bill invented for vertical climbers. His primary concern was safety.

When Miriam Graham graduated from LCHS and then went on to teacher’s college at UNA in Florence, she fully thought that she would be spending her days sitting behind a desk. Not in her wildest dreams did she ever consider the possibility that she would be suspended between sky and earth, hanging by a single rope, above some of the most beautiful places in the country. 

How did she get from teaching elementary school in Huntsville to the top of El Capitan? It’s an interesting story…

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.