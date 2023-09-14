Still waiting for his “Perry Mason Moment”, District Attorney Errek Jett loves his job

The time-honored tradition following high school graduation has been to hit the white-sugar sands of the Florida panhandle. Thousands of the newly graduated gather there as a rite of passage before heading off to college. It was much the same for the Lawrence County High class of 1988, with a few exceptions.
Three days after graduation while most of Errek Jett’s graduating class was soaking up the sun, nursing hangovers and eating fresh Gulf shrimp, Errek Jett was on his way to basic training. Actually, his class was unusual in that ten percent of his classmates signed up, but Errek was the first to ship out. He can’t pinpoint exactly what inspired him to enlist even before school ended, but he knew in his heart that more than anything else, he wanted to serve his country as a United States Marine. His dad had served in the Korean War in the Air Force, perhaps that might have had something to do with his decision, all he knew is that it was his life’s goal at an early age to become a Marine, and here he was, June 1, 1988, traveling toward his destiny in a big Grayhound bus.
He arrived at Parris Island, S.C. with a group of other recruits, not knowing exactly what to expect but knowing it was going to be the most challenging experience he’d had thus far in his barely 17 years.And it was. “It was everything I’d ever heard, and more,” he said. “It was harder, hotter, more stressful, grinding,” he described the gruling 12-week course. As soon as boot camp was concluded, Jett found himself headed to sunny 29 Palms, California, where he completed two courses designed to determine what his strengths and weakness were, and how he could best serve his country.
He scored high marks in the technical field which earned him a position as a satellite communications operator. “At that time satellite communication were the cutting edge of the military’s satellite program. Microchips were just being utilized,” he explained.
He would go from there to San Diego for four months, then back east to Camp LeJeune, where he would be stationed for the next three and a half years. During that time, he was deployed on several occasions, most memorably as a part of the Desert Storm offensive during the Gulf War. “I got to see a lot of the world during that time,” he recalled. “There are many people who have nothing. It really made me apreciate what we have here.”
While stationed at Camp LeJeune, Jett was part of a group of experts who were assigned to be contingency teams that stayed packed and ready to move. He was deployed when he received the news that the US had made an important military move.
“I woke up on my birthday to news about a desert storm,” he recalled. “At the time, I was sitting off the coast of Kuwait on the USS Nassau. We had been deployed for almost five months already for Desert Shield. Desert Storm was the new name of the operation once combat commenced.” Again, he was moved out. Being deployed was a way of life for Marines at any time, but especially then because things were changing so fast in the Gulf.
It was while Jett was in Okinawa that he was notified that his father had terminal cancer. He was given emergency leave to come home to be with his family. “I came home on emergency leave and while home they gave me change of station orders, to be part of the Inspector and Instructor staff of the Marine Reserve unit, although I was never in the reserves, but was one of 7-8 active duty Marines responsible for the Reserve unit’s training,” he explained.
In July of 1991, Errek married Beth Thompson, his high school sweetheart. The couple have three daughters, Katie Beth, a student at Auburn University, majoring in secondary education with an emphasis in the social sciences, and twin daughters, Jorden, who is married and has a Masters degree in Special Education, and Jenny, currently enrolled at Faulkner University, pursuing an advanced degree in Physical Therapy. Beth is a Registered Nurse who has worked with dialysis patients for thirty years, and is about to retire.
Before taking on the legal profession, Jett spent his days on S. Parkway in Huntsville where he ran the training school for returning troops.
One of the highlights of his life has been having the opportunity to coach his girls in softball. He enjoyed working with kids and helping them learn to be good sports persons, both on and off the field. He and Katie Beth also shared a love of history and have taken road trips to visit historic places, and once they even visited a Holocost Survivor.
Katie Beth recalls how that special visit came about. “Without a doubt, my love for history comes from my dad,” Katie reflected. “A few years ago, Dad heard about the C.A.N.D.L.E.S. (Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors) museum in Terre Haute, Indiana. At the museum, people learn about the Mengele Twins and the unimaginable experiments that they endured.
Many twins died at the hands of Dr. Joseph Mengele, the “Angel of Death”, but Eva Kor survived. She spoke out about the horrors she experienced, the grief of losing her family, and the forgiveness that she was able to find to those who took everything from her - with the exception of her faith. She founded the museum. My dad decided that we had to meet her, so we took off to Terre Haute! The museum was fascinating, heart-breaking, and informative, all in one. She was gracious to show me the tattoo that was forced upon her at around the age of eight: A-7063. I don’t think I’ll ever foget that number. I learned a lot from her that day, but arguably the most important lesson I learned was the power of forgiveness. Her story has inspired me greatly and it has given me a deep passion for history!”
Taking the time out of his busy life to do things with his girls is just one of the ways Errek Jett has cemented the bond between them. However, he did leave them behind when he and Beth traveled to Pennsylvania. While they were there, they couldn’t resist taking a selfie in front of Taylor Swift’s childhood home. There aren’t a lot of opportunities for him to get away like these examples depict.
Jett is now the Lawrence County District Attorney, having been appointed, when then, DA Jim Osborn decided to retire. His career in the law began with law school at the University of Alabama where he graduated in December, 1999. “Law school was so stressful! he exclaimed. It was good to be back home. Clerking for Judge Reich was easier than law school.”
Jett loves the law and makes it a point of speaking to students about careers in law enforcement. He also speaks to students involved in Leadership Law. Since becoming district attorney, he has seen many interesting cases come across his desk, one of them involved a Mexican Mifia hit man who was arrested for killing a man in Lawrence County. “He was going to kill both men he was with, one on contract and the other because he was a witness,” said Jett. “But he realized that he didn’t know the way back to his car so he let the driver live.”
While he has yet to experience a “Perry Mason Moment” Errek Jett loves his job. “I truly enjoy serving others as evidenced by my military time and various organizations I’ve been involved with through the years,” said Jett. “The best part of the job is dealing with law enforcement and helping victims.”
He can’t say enough about his staff. “They are all so good at what they do,” he praised. Likewise the judges he works with, “Both of them do a fantastic job!”. “I’ve been blessed and happy in my life and my work,” he said. “I’m satisfied to stay where I am, and I have no plans to seek a higher office.”
Katie Beth sums up her dad this way, “I am so thankful to have a dad that leads by example and ‘shows me what a true servants’ heart looks like.’ Those who know him, know what a privilege it is to have someone so special in their life.”
One of the things Jett stresses to his family and to the students he speaks to is the importance of voting. “Dad has encouraged all of us girls to keep up with current events and has always stressed the importance of exercising our right to vote,” she said. “During my senior year of high school, dad encouraged me to get with Mrs. Beverly Bentley and hold a voting drive at my school. It was a huge success and we were able to register around 80 people to vote.”
Jett echoes her thoughts about voting, citing stats that reflect that the block of people who represent those who are less likely to vote are ages 18-24. “They need to realize that it’s their future they are voting for!”
What Your District Attorney’s Office Does For Lawrence County:
The District Attorney’s office prosecutes all felony cases which occur in the county (traffic and misdemeanor cases go through municipal courts), misdemeanor and traffic cases which occur throughout the county which occurs outside of any municipal town police jurisdiction and all juvenile offenses. Public records are held and maintained by the Circuit Clerk’s office. The DA’s office is the point of contact for victim services, restitution, grand jury and general questions concerning prosecutions.
