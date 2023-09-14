Still waiting for his “Perry Mason Moment”, District Attorney Errek Jett loves his job

Lawrence County District Attorney, Errek Jett

The time-honored tradition following high school graduation has been to hit the white-sugar sands of the Florida panhandle. Thousands of the newly graduated gather there as a rite of passage before heading off to college. It was much the same for  the Lawrence County High class of 1988, with a few exceptions.

Three days after graduation while most of Errek Jett’s graduating class was soaking up the sun, nursing hangovers and eating fresh Gulf shrimp, Errek Jett was on his way to basic training. Actually, his class was unusual in that ten percent of his classmates signed up, but Errek was the first to ship out. He can’t pinpoint exactly what inspired him to enlist even before school ended, but he knew in his heart that more than anything else, he wanted to serve his country as a United States Marine. His dad had served in the Korean War in the Air Force, perhaps  that might have had something to do with his decision, all he knew is that it was his life’s goal at an early age to become a Marine, and here he was, June 1, 1988,  traveling toward his destiny in a big Grayhound bus.

