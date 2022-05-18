Oakville Multicultural Festival draws thousands to Lawrence County

Oakville’s 33rd Annual Multicultural Indian Festival drew thousands of visitors to the Indian Mounds Park & Museum on Friday and Saturday.
The festival, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, kicked off with an educational event on Friday held exclusively for school groups, according to Oakville’s Cultural Resource Specialist Anna Mullican.
“This year’s festival really exceeded expectations,” Mullican said. “It’s hard to get an exact number of attendees because we don’t charge admission, but we estimated 6,000 visitors on Friday and 4,000 on Saturday.”
Mullican said the festival saw a larger crowd than usual on Friday after several homeschool groups attended. She said the educational day saw participation from each of the Lawrence County schools, all Indian Education students, and a large number of homeschool students from the area.
The Multicultural Festival opened to the public on Saturday and featured living history encampments, arts and crafts, concessions and local vendors. The annual festival is organized to celebrate Native American culture and heritage deeply rooted in Lawrence County.
Mullican said demonstrators like Noel Grayson and Jim Sawgrass returned to the festival this year, continuing the tradition of portraying aspects of Southeastern Native American culture to visitors at the two-day event. Mullican said the festival also featured Bluegrass, Gospel and Country Music entertainers, flute musicians, traditional dancers, drums groups and other entertainment.
Among usual performers, Oakville welcomed two new Native American drum and dance groups this year, she said. Birdchopper, of Cherokee, North Carolina, and a local group known as the White Horse Singers performed in the dance arena Friday and Saturday.
“We couldn’t have asked for better weather,” she added. “This year’s event was a great success. We got lots of feedback on the bird show. Everyone enjoyed the presentation (by Rise Raptor Inc.), and our new Fry bread vendor was a big hit.”
On Friday, Mullican said the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center was awarded $5,000 from State Rep. Proncey Robertson and Sen. Garlan Gudger.
She said the funds will go towards maintenance of the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center—which is owned and operated by the Lawrence County School System—treating the Oakville lake, and furthering the Oakville center’s outreach activities, including the annual Children’s Fishing Rodeo. She said the center plans to host the Fishing Rodeo in early August.
For more information about the center and its upcoming events, visit the Oakville Indian Mounds Park & Museum on Facebook.
