McDaniels Cemetery resurrected at Red Hill

Keenum (left) and McMurray (right) stand next to the McDaniel Cemetery #1 historical marker and the four historic headstones.

Last Friday, descendants of the McDaniels family unveiled a historical marker dedicated to the relocated McDaniel Cemetery #1 at Red Hill Cemetery. The marker concludes over two years of hard labor by McDaniels’ lineage to protect the history of their family and of Lawrence County.

“Today, Red Hill Cemetery is a happy place,” said organizer and McDaniel descendant Martha McMurray.

