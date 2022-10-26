McDaniels Cemetery resurrected at Red Hill

Last Friday, descendants of the McDaniels family unveiled a historical marker dedicated to the relocated McDaniel Cemetery #1 at Red Hill Cemetery. The marker concludes over two years of hard labor by McDaniels’ lineage to protect the history of their family and of Lawrence County.
“Today, Red Hill Cemetery is a happy place,” said organizer and McDaniel descendant Martha McMurray.
The project started in March of 2020 when McMurray met Marisa Keenum and Michelle Chenault at Red Hill Cemetery while Keenum and Chenault were cleaning the site. The trio discovered they were related after conversing, and they shared their concerns over the state of the old McDaniel Cemetery location.
In particular, they were worried about the dilapidated state of four historic headstones.
“They were leaning against a tree,” said McMurray, “and were certainly in danger of encroachment.”
The headstones, dating to 1819, 1821, 1823, and 1826, were the grave markers of Walter F. McDaniel, infant Martha McDaniel, Margarett McDaniel, and Elizabeth McDaniel, Walter McDaniel’s wife.
Through perseverance and hard work, Keenum and her husband, Stacy Keenum, were able to clean and organize the northwest corner of Red Hill Cemetery. They repaired the historic McDaniel headstones and relocated them to Red Hill Cemetery, placing them in the northwest corner alongside other McDaniel grave sites.
Thanks to a grant from Lawrence County Commissioner Bobby Burch and donations from several individuals, McMurray and Keenum were able to raise the funding for the historic marker.
Historical Marker Program Coordinator Leanne Waller-Trupp spoke to those gathered about the significance of the work to preserve the sight.
“Honoring your ancestors by preserving their sacred burial ground is a noble effort. Continue the tradition of care and reverence that you have witnessed taking place here,” said Trupp. “Instill in your children and your grandchildren the importance of this place, and teach them to care for it in the years to come.”
To McMurray, the Keenums, Chenault, Trupp, and more, Friday was recognition of history that was previously cast aside.
“Today we honor and publicly recognize each person buried in McDaniel Cemetery,” said Trupp. “Not because these were people of prominence, fame, or wealth, but because all these lives in some way contributed to our history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.