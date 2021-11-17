American Legion Auxiliary honors local veterans

Local veterans were honored and treated to lunch last Thursday, when the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 25 hosted a meal catered by Chief and Snoogies BBQ in Trinity, according to Post 25 Adjutant Kay Wadsworth. “Thanks to the generous donations of the citizens of Lawrence County, the Auxiliary was able to raise enough money to provide 50 free meals to veterans and a guest,” Wadsworth said. “American Legion Post 25 Commander Phil Terry opened the event by thanking the Auxiliary for their invaluable service to the American Legion Post 25 and our community. Commander Terry spoke about the services the American Legion provides to all veterans and thanked them for their service to our country.” She said the event was well attended. 

