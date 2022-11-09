SROs receive protection gear

In June of 2022, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office ordered ballistic protection gear and entry tools for our School Resource Officers (SROs). The Sheriff’s Office issues deputies with bullet resistant vests and other gear to wear while on duty. The shields provide SROs superior protection while allowing them to move in to protect students in the event of an active shooter situation. The ballistic shields arrived this week and will be issued soon.
