The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the public’s help in the 1990 murder of Thomas Ricky Terry.
Early in the morning on April 12, Terry, 33, was found deceased. He had suffered several gunshot wounds.
A relative discovered Terry’s body inside his pickup truck in the parking lot at the Full Gospel Holiness Tabernacle, located off Highway 157 on County Road 246 near Moulton.
Yesterday, April 12, was the 33 year anniversary of Terry’s murder. Some family members and law enforcement are seeking the public’s assistance to solve the case.
A $10,000 governor’s reward remains in effect for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lawrence County DA’s Office at 256-974-2446.
The murder received national attention in 2001 when the Los Angeles Times ran a feature story on Terry’s ex-wife, Tammy Martin, who was charged in a shooting incident in Indiana.
