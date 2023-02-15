Mardi Gras parade Friday night

The parade route

The Byler Road Project’s Mardi Gras Parade is tomorrow night, Feb. 17, at 6:00 p.m. The parade will start at Lawrence County High School, turn left on Main Street, right on Walnut, left on East, down Somerville Avenue, and up Byler Road.  

After the success of last year’s parade, organizers Marvin and Elayne Jackson are excited to see what the event brings.

