Mardi Gras parade Friday night

The Byler Road Project’s Mardi Gras Parade is tomorrow night, Feb. 17, at 6:00 p.m. The parade will start at Lawrence County High School, turn left on Main Street, right on Walnut, left on East, down Somerville Avenue, and up Byler Road.
After the success of last year’s parade, organizers Marvin and Elayne Jackson are excited to see what the event brings.
“Mardi Gras started with me,” said Jackson. “In my restaurant I sell a lot of cajun-type food because I have a history with Mardi Gras.”
Jackson said she inherited her love for Mardi Gras from her father, who taught her about the tradition.
“Basically, I just took something from what we did as kids,” said Jackson.
“My father used to give back a lot of money… so I said I was going to do something different here because we don’t really do too much in February. It’s really a dead month for most people. And that’s because the holidays are over, so we’re just sitting back, nothing to do, waiting on spring to break in.”
Mardi Gras impacted Jackson’s life; first, with her father. Later, with her husband, Marvin, whom she met at the Mardi Gras parade in Mobile. With the community’s help, the Jacksons believe it can also impact Lawrence County students.
The Jackson’s created the Byler Road Project to raise awareness about the area’s history among Lawrence County youth. The project utilized the county’s first Mardi Gras parade to raise scholarship money for a graduating senior from each Lawrence County high school.
“We used to have get-togethers doing Mardi Gras at the restaurant,” said Jackson. “Then we decided we’re going to do this parade. We sat down and got a committee together and said, ‘Hey, we’ll raise this money to give it to every senior in the county that qualifies.’”
The parade helped raise $25,000 for the project’s scholarship fund. Last May, the project awarded 11 scholarships to graduating seniors from East Lawrence, Hatton, Lawrence County Christian School, and Lawrence County High School.
“We’re hoping that we can do as good as we did last year, or better, so we can take care of more of the kids,” said Jackson. “Two kids from each school received scholarships. And no one had done that before. Normally [just] two or three students get scholarships. We were trying to make the whole community be part of this, and Lawrence County itself, by giving out all these scholarships to each school in each area.
“Everyone that applied got a scholarship.”
Jackson is hoping for even greater participation in the parade this year.
“We had, I think, 48 cars last year, including the floats that we had,” said Jackson. “We’re trying to get more floats this year.”
Applications to have a float, car, UTV, etc. in the parade can be picked up at The Hot Spot or Southern Printing. A float entry fee is $20; cars, UTVs, etc. are $10.
Before the parade, the Project will reveal who won the Mardi Gras parade king and queen competition.
After finalizing nominations last month, the parade’s nominated candidates worked to raise money for the scholarship fund. The man and woman who raised the most money will be crowned king and queen.
