Youth Leadership Lawrence students visited Montgomery and was hosted by Gov. Kay Ivey and other state leaders at the Alabama Capitol last week for the youth group’s Legislation Day.
YLL students began the Legislative session with a tour of the Heflin-Torbert Judicial Building, which houses the Alabama Supreme Court and the State Law Library. The tour taught students key differences between supreme court and regular trials or appellate courts, according to Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Brenda Suski, who heads the YLL group.
“Next we toured the Archives, where students learned the early history of our state from a local of Lawrence County, Mr. John Hardin,” Suski said. Hardin serves as the Museum Division director of the Alabama Department of Archives and History.
“We toured the Capitol with Aroine Irby (with the Alabama Historical Commission),” she added. “He gave the students some fabulous information about the history of the capitol and surrounding area. The students also got to meet Young Boozer, former Alabama State Treasurer, and have their picture made with the Governor Kay Ivey.”
Suski said the YLL class also toured the State House and met with local State Rep. of District 7 Proncey Robertson.
The students ended the day with a walk through the Alabama Bicentennial Park followed by ice cream at Peach Park.
“We appreciate the local Legislative Committee for their commitment to this program in granting them funds to allow the students to enjoy this wonderful day and learn so much about our capitol,” Suski said.
The Youth Leadership Lawrence program was initiated in 2004 by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce as a way to encourage and improve leadership skills among local high school sophomores and juniors.
YLL students attend eight career sessions—Leadership Day, Agricultural Day, Criminal Justice Day, Health and Education Day, Banking and Retail Day, Business and Industry Day, Legislation Day and Tourism Day—throughout the term. These sessions introduce participating students to possible career paths they may pursue inside Lawrence County and in the surrounding communities, according to Suski.
She works with representatives from different employers and organizations throughout the county who help sponsor each session.
