Biscuit baking draws crowd to the Jackson House JHF plans a second benefit for the historic home this fall

A biscuit baking class and fundraiser for the Jackson House in Moulton saw the historic home’s kitchen packed full for the hands-on demonstration on Saturday, according to Jackson House Foundation Director Tammy Roberts.
Roberts said the fundraising event was a hit with participants and a success for JHF, which is already gearing up for its next fall fundraiser—live production, “Beware the Rook,” which also encourages audience participation.
JHF sold 16 tickets for the biscuit baking class, which featured instruction from locally lauded baker Christy Williams and area chef Jakob Reed, who owned and operated the former Albany Bistro in Decatur.
“We’re thankful to Christy and Jake for sharing their culinary skills with us Saturday morning at the Jackson House,” Roberts said. I think everyone enjoyed the class and the meal was amazing.”
For $40, participants took part in a one-hour cooking instruction and enjoyed breakfast afterwards. Roberts said the meal included Conecuh Co. sausage, fried bologna, baked cheese grits, scrambled eggs, buttered biscuits, chocolate gravy provided by Loretta Gillespie, banana bread by Charlene Williams, as well as farmers market jellies and a fig and apple warm salsa by Chef Reed.
Roberts said proceeds from the event will fund maintenance and restoration efforts at the Jackson House, which is now open for events, weddings and special occasions.
A second fall fundraiser will benefit the Jackson House later this month when JHF presents “Beware the Rook,” a play by Evil Cheez Production, for three showings on Nov. 19, 20, and 21.
Audience members will be thrown into the plot of a 1929 murder mystery, according to event synopsis.
“The audience will become active participants in this delightful game of whodunit, given the opportunity to solve the mystery for themselves. Sometimes spooky and frequently hilarious, ‘Beware the Rook’ is a throwback to the grand old days of 'Old Dark House' mysteries,” a description of the event details.
The production, rated PG, will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20. A final act will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Tickets for the event are $20 each and include refreshments and seasonal treats, Roberts said.
For more information, contact 256-410-1688. Tickets may also be purchased via Venmo by making payment to @JacksonHouse-Foundation.
The Jackson House Foundation was formed in 2011 by a group of local residents dedicated to refurbishing and preserving the historic home.
Since the foundation was formed, the Jackson House has been restored and maintained through fundraising efforts, grants and private donations.
The Jackson House is located at 119 College Street in Moulton, across from Lawrence County High School. For more information about the historic Moulton home and future fundraising events, visit the Jackson House Foundation on Facebook.
