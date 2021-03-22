Caddo Senior Center is now taking pre-orders for its BBQ fundraiser this April.
Boston Butts smoked by Big Bob Gibson BBQ are being sold for $40 each, according to organizers. Those interested are encouraged to order before April 1 as supplies are limited.
Boston Butts will be available for pickup at the Caddo Senior Center from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on April 8. All proceeds will benefit the Senior Center, which serves local elderly and homebound residents.
The Caddo Senior Center is located at 6233 County Road 214 in Trinity. For more information, call 256-974-1226 or 256-565-2972.
