A former three-term Lawrence County sheriff is seeking to unseat the Republican incumbent in the Nov. 8 general election with both candidates saying illegal drugs and having enough money to cover needed services are major challenges for the department.
Gene Mitchell, 80, of Mount Hope is running as an independent to recapture the position he held from 2006-18. Meanwhile, Max Sanders Sr., 75, of Moulton is wanting four more years as the county’s top law enforcement officer. In the 2018 general election, Sanders defeated Mitchell, then a Democrat, by fewer than 300 votes.
In January, Mitchell filed to run as a Republican, but the Lawrence County Republican executive committee ruled he did not meet its criteria. Mitchell later collected more than 1,000 signatures countywide to run as an independent.
“I want to continue the improvements I’ve made to the department,” Sanders said. “I am working to engage more youths in our Explorer program and want to continue to protect our most vulnerable, our senior citizens.”
Sanders, who worked in the state probation and parole office for 33 years, said illegal drugs are a nationwide problem and continue to be a serious issue in the county.
“We’re focusing on the drug trafficking,” he said. “(The Biden administration) with its open border policy is causing a larger drug trafficking problem. It’s not just in Lawrence County, but all across the country.”
Mitchell, who served as the director of public safety under Gov. Fob James, said, “Drug cartels have taken over our county, and the fentanyl-laced street drugs are killing our youths.”
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. It was developed to manage the pain of cancer patients but has been abused by drug traffickers to enhance the potency of other drugs and sometimes leads to drug overdose deaths.
Both candidates acknowledge more resources will be needed to make inroads against the drug activity.
The sheriff’s department will likely have less money in its discretionary fund when Alabama’s requirement that gunowners purchase pistol permits ends Jan. 1. Discretionary account money can be used on departmental needs such as new patrol vehicles, weapons, radios and vests.
“The state Legislature will try to give us some money, and I only expect pistol permit money will be down a small percentage,” Sanders said. “It’s an Alabama permit. Gunowners will need a permit when they go out of state.”
Mitchell said money could be tighter after the first of the year when the concealed carry law goes into effect.
“Losing pistol permit money will be a big loss,” he said. “We’ll have to look for new avenues in federal grants and have good money management.”
Sanders said the County Commission and County Administrator Heather Dyar Rose provided funding for three additional employees in the sheriff’s department beginning this fiscal year.
“It should improve our coverage across the county,” he said. “I have a good working relationship with the commissioners and administrator. We also have developed a very good relationship with the Moulton Police Department and other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.”
Sanders, who is a retired lieutenant colonel from the Army National Guard, said he will look for money, possibly through grants, to fund a mental health officer. “We’re answering more domestic problem calls. That shows a definite need for a mental health officer.”
Mitchell said during his previous three terms as sheriff he worked well with the commissioners.
“I have always worked with the County Commission and they worked with me,” he said. “I expect to do the same with anyone seated on the commission. Serving in law enforcement is a calling. It is a calling I must answer.”
Mitchell served as sheriff in Talladega County from 1972-76 and is attempting to become the first Lawrence County sheriff to serve four terms, according to the Alabama Sheriff’s Association website. He has been married to Montez Willis Mitchell for 45 years with three children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Sanders has been married to his wife Louisa for 48 years and they have two children and three grandchildren. He defeated Republican challenger Tim Sandlin, his former chief deputy, in the GOP primary in May.
The sheriff serves a four-year term and is paid $68,274 annually.
Probate Judge Greg Dutton is projecting a 45% voter turnout on Nov. 8. In the 2018 general election, 51% of the registered voters went to the polls.
