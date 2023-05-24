Inaugural Torchbearers class celebrated

The inaugural class of Torchbearers graduated Tuesday, May 16. In a catered ceremony held at the Givens House on Glenn Hill, 14 participants collected glass flames in recognition of their work and service throughout the nine month program.
“I thought graduation went wonderful,” said Tabitha Pace, program founder and steering committee member. Pace created the Torchbearers alongside steering committee members Donna Shanklin, Miranda Napier, and Jerome Thompson.
“Donna Shanklin, who is with the extension system, came by my office one day,” Pace recalled. “And she said, ‘Have you ever thought about doing an adult leadership program?’
“Every county around us has this program, but nobody had ever thought to start it [here].”
Torchbearers was initiated to inform citizens about various industries within the county. Pace believes it provides opportunities for people to learn, grow, and improve the community.
“We’ve gotten several people that have contacted us about the program and want to apply,” said Pace, “so we’re excited to get going on our second year. We feel like the first year was a total success.
“We had surveys… and really got good feedback, positive feedback, about it.”
As the program readies for the next class, they plan to use participant feedback to adjust and improve. In response to the surveys, Napier and Pace expect some passive lessons to give way for more dynamic, hands-on learning.
“We’re looking at changing a few of the days,” said Napier “and going out more into the community.”
“They loved the tours and being in the community,” said Pace, “so we’re going to try to focus more on ‘hands on’ and being in the community rather than just sitting and listening.”
The exact changes to the curriculum haven’t been decided. However, Napier plans for many of the class’s favorite days and speakers to return. The steering committee will meet in the next few weeks to discuss possible additions and ideas for next year’s program.
“We’re going to do some of the same speakers,” said Napier. “And we also want to add some new places and new speakers.
“We’re going to sit down with all of our day chairs, and we’re going to have a meeting. And everybody’s going to brainstorm and go from there.”
One targeted addition would see the Torchbearers travel to Montgomery with the chamber of commerce’s Youth Leadership Lawrence program. This year, YLL visited the state capitol building and met Gov. Kay Ivey.
Participation in Torchbearers is available to Lawrence County residents 18 or older. Only 25 spots are available. Accepted applicants attend the program one day per month. Most sessions are 8:00 a.m. to noon. In addition, students are asked to complete 10 volunteer hours.
“It’s just coming and participating,” said Napier. “No homework; it’s very simple, very easy. It’s not like being in school.”
The program is free; last year featured numerous sponsors, including the LC Development Commission, the Lions Club, the Freeman Tabernacle, and the Oakville Indian Mounds.
Applications are available in the industrial development board’s office at the county annex and on the Lawrence County Torchbearers Facebook page. The deadline to submit is June 30.
