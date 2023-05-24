Inaugural Torchbearers class celebrated

Several local sites, including LouAllen Farms, Pond Spring, and the Jesse Owens Museum, hosted the class during the program.

The inaugural class of Torchbearers graduated Tuesday, May 16. In a catered ceremony held at the Givens House on Glenn Hill, 14 participants collected glass flames in recognition of their work and service throughout the nine month program.

“I thought graduation went wonderful,” said Tabitha Pace, program founder and steering committee member. Pace created the Torchbearers alongside steering committee members Donna Shanklin, Miranda Napier, and Jerome Thompson.

